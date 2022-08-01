Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Deshaun Watson will be suspended to start the 2022 NFL season. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss the first six games of the year after former federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined on Monday that Watson should be suspended for that time following the testimony regarding his alleged off-field conduct. Watson faced 24 civil lawsuits from 24 women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Watson will not be fined to go along with the suspension. Sources close to Watson reportedly told ESPN that six games is too much but respect the decision. The NFL Player's Association released a statement Sunday night, saying it will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same. The NFLPA will not appeal the decision, while the NFL has three days to decide to appeal Robinson's recommendation, according to Schefter.

"We have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation," the NFLPA said in a statement. "...Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office."

With Watson being suspended for the first six games of the year, he will miss games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Watson is eligible to return on Oct. 23 when the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens. The lawsuits against Watson were filed last year when he was still a member of the Houston Texans. Two Texas grand juries have declined to file criminal charges against Watson, who has publicly denied any wrongdoing. The NFL held an investigation and said that Watson violated its personal conduct policy and is looking for a one-year suspension. In March, Watson was traded to the Browns and signed a five-year, $230 million contract that is guaranteed. Under the suspension, Watson will lose $333,000 in salary.

Watson, 26, was selected by the Texans at No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Due to the lawsuits against Watson and demanding to be traded, the Clemson alum didn't play in 2021. However, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league as he's been named to the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.