Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 6 Games and NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say
Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the season for the Cleveland Browns as he will be suspended for his off-field conduct. The decision was made after former federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined that Watson should be suspended six games for his behavior. The NFL Player's Association said it will not appeal the ruling, while the NFL has three days to make a decision to appeal.
The decision has led to strong reactions from fans on social media. One thing that is mentioned is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley who is suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling. Some fans said that Ridley shouldn't be suspended at all when comparing his situation to Watson's.
Twenty-four women filed civil lawsuits against Watson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. Two Texas grand juries declined to file criminal charges against him, which led to the Browns trading for Watson in March after spending his first five years with the Houston Texans. Watson can still practice with the Browns and will be eligible to play for the team on Oct. 23 when the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens. Here's a look at fans reacting to Watson's suspension.
Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFL
He got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more.
He also lost $11.1 million in salary.
Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. https://t.co/hAt2Ft6TmJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2022
One person replied: "Do you think there is a difference between evidence of guilt? Watson was suspended for 6 games for making the league look bad. He wasn't suspended for sexually assaulting women. If he was convicted of that he'd be in prison. Sexual assaulters are given prison"
NFL suspensions:
Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting
Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting
DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED
Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed
Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed
Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse
DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations— Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 1, 2022
Another fan replied: "Vontaze Burfict had a 12 game suspension for targeting because that was his 3rd or 4th time getting suspended for THE SAME REASON. You think after the 2nd suspension, you'd learn that you can't target like that."
I've covered this league long enough to not be surprised about the disparity between Calvin Ridley's suspension and Deshaun Watson's. But personally, I sure wish the NFL gave more of a shit about sexual violence against women than betting on a few games with no inside info.— Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) August 1, 2022
One fan wrote: "If any legal arm, in the real world had done anything... been able to pin anything on Watson... even bring a case to court... you have a point. It isn't the NFL's job to police society."
Deshaun Watson bout to get 6-8 games for sexual assault but Ridley gets 1 year for gambling 1500 pic.twitter.com/S7wS6x0kXr— PittsSZN (@SznPltts) August 1, 2022
One Twitter user said: "The difference is Ridley actually gambled on games. Watson was just accused and was never found guilty of anything. Pretty hard to even compare the 2."
Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games pic.twitter.com/GBLoa7V7kY— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 1, 2022
One person replied: "6 games? Who is this judge? She must have never been sexually assaulted and/or harassed because she said it was nonviolent but all those women know it was violent. Corrosion is mental violence. 66 women. Yes she only saw 5 but one woman is too many."
So many thoughts on this initial six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson. It’s crazy for the arbiter to say his conduct was “egregious” and then give him such a soft punishment. This was a fail in her first significant ruling, and the league should appeal it.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 1, 2022
Jim Trotter added: "Watson is a great player who has done a lot of good in the community, but his behavior (allegedly reaching out to 60+ women on social media for 'massages') is sooooo far outside the norm that it's not a stretch to accept that some of the allegations have merit."
Tom Brady legit got a four game suspension for allegedly deflating footballs with no evidence.
Deshaun Watson got just a six game suspension for sexual misconduct involving 20+ lawsuits with evidence from 20+ women.
The NFL should be ashamed of themselves.— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) August 1, 2022
One fan said: "Problem with y'all is it was all civil, so no criminal activity happened. So why should he serve a longer suspension when he's not guilty? Civil suit was a money grab. Not trying to defend the guy but you automatically assume he's guilty with no real evidence."