Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 6 Games and NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say

Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the season for the Cleveland Browns as he will be suspended for his off-field conduct. The decision was made after former federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined that Watson should be suspended six games for his behavior. The NFL Player's Association said it will not appeal the ruling, while the NFL has three days to make a decision to appeal.

The decision has led to strong reactions from fans on social media. One thing that is mentioned is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley who is suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling. Some fans said that Ridley shouldn't be suspended at all when comparing his situation to Watson's.

Twenty-four women filed civil lawsuits against Watson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. Two Texas grand juries declined to file criminal charges against him, which led to the Browns trading for Watson in March after spending his first five years with the Houston Texans. Watson can still practice with the Browns and will be eligible to play for the team on Oct. 23 when the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens. Here's a look at fans reacting to Watson's suspension.