NFL Honors 2023: What to Expect, How to Watch

With Super Bowl 2023 only a few days away, the NFL is honoring the best players from the 2022 season with the NFL Honors show. The event will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson who is the first woman to host the annual awards show. NFL Honors will air on NBC and the NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET tonight (Feb. 9) and will also stream on Peacock.

There will be over a dozen awards presented at NFL Honors, including Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. This year will be a little different as the voters, who are 50 sports journalists from all over the country, ranked their top five picks for MVP and top three picks for the other awards. The five finalists for the MVP award are Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Along with the awards, NFL Honors will also announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. In January, the league announced the 15 finalists for the class, and some of the most notable players on the list are defensive end Jared Allen, cornerback Darrelle Revis, linebacker Patrick Willis, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester and linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

"I get the opportunity to walk through that tunnel one more time," Ware said in a recent interview, per NBCDFW. "You get to see the fireworks again. Not just in Cowboys stadium with 100,000 fans screaming for you, but now it would be the opportunity to walk through one more time and put that jacket on. The world has to listen and I get to do that one more time. There would be nothing better and I'm just honored."

As mentioned Clarkson will host the show and will be joined by the Kelly Clarkson Show House Band who will provide the music along with music director Jason Halbert. Award presenters will include NFL players and legends Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis, Joe Namath, JJ Watt and Andrew Whitworth; and celebrities Tiffany Haddish, Paul Walter Hauser, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Meek Mill, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Lee Ralph.