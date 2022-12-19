Kelly Clarkson to Host Big NFL Event

Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to host a big NFL event. The Emmy and Grammy award winner will host NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The awards show will recognize the NFL's best players, plays and performances from the 2022 season and air live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock. NFL Honors will take place three days before the Super Bowl, and Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

Clarkson is from Texas and is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. In 2012, the American Idol winner teamed up with Pepsi to write an anthem for the Cowboys. "I think a great anthem is if you sing along. It's like a message that can translate to all different types of people," Clarkson told ESPN at the time. "When my manager called me and he said 'Hey, I have this opportunity to write for the Cowboys and are you interested?' I flipped out! That night I literally wrote the song. Luckily they all liked it. I honestly can't wait. I'm a nerd and I can't wait to perform it at a game."

Clarkson also talked about being a Cowboys fan growing up. "I've been watching games since I was a baby. Cause in Texas, all we do is football, really – that and barbecue. I thought about all the things that I loved as a kid, and one of those things was the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders. They were big influences because I thought that when I was a kid, I was like, 'Oh my God! They're so famous.' Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders are almost as famous as the Dallas Cowboys. I thought the one cool thing about the Cowboys is that when I go overseas all the time, they're kind of the only American football team that's really known around the world."

Clarkson has released eight studio albums since 2003, and seven of them have reached the top three of the charts. She has had three songs reach No.1 on the charts and has won three Grammy Awards. In 2019, Clarkson launched The Kelly Clarkson Show which has earned 13 Daytime Emmy Awards. And of those 13 Emmys, Clarkson has won three of them for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show host (2020, 2021 and 2022).