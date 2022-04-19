The NFL Head Coaches Who Were Fired After 2021 Season

The 2022 NFL season will start in a few months, and teams are getting ready now with the start of offseason workouts. Some of the teams are getting an early start as they have a new coaching staff. Following the 2021 season, several teams decided to part ways with their head coach in order to be part of the Super Bowl race next season. But there are two teams that didn’t fire their head coach but will have new men in charge.

Sean Payton stepped down as the New Orleans Saints head coach, and defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, will take his place. Also, Bruce Arians resigned his position as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over. Both former head coaches had their share of success as they won Super Bowls for their respective teams.

“I may not be ‘the coolest guy you’ll ever meet,’ but I’m pretty damn chill myself,” Bowles said when he was announced as the head coach in late March. “I’ll take that. Bruce will always be the coolest but I’ll roll with the chill category and I’ll try to start something there.” Here’s a look at the coaches who were fired after the 2021 season.

Matt Nagy – Chicago Bears

Replaced by Matt Eberfus

The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after being with the team for four seasons. He led the Bears to an NFC North title in his first season (2018) but then went on to post a 20-27 record since. The Bears also fired general manager Ryan Pace.

Mike Zimmer – Minnesota Vikings

Replaced by Kevin O’Connell

After eight seasons as the head coach, Mike Zimmer was let go by the Vikings. In his career with the Vikings, Zimmer notched a 72-56-1 record but only went 15-18 the last two seasons and failed to reach the playoffs.

Brian Flores – Miami Dolphins

Replaced by Mike McDaniel

Brian Flores was only the head coach of the Dolphins for three seasons and many were surprised to see him let go. There were reports of him not getting along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa which could have played a role in him being fired.

Joe Judge – New York Giants

Replaced by Brian Daboll

Joe Judge had a disappointing run with the Giants as he went 10-23 in two seasons. It looked like Judge was going to be the coach for another season, but that changed when general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement.

David Culley – Houston Texans

Replaced by Lovie Smith

David Culley was only the head coach for one season and had very little to work with. Whoever is the next head coach had an uphill battle because of the lack of talent, issues with the front office and the uncertainty with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Vic Fangio – Denver Broncos

Replaced by Nathaniel Hackett

Vic Fangio tallied just 19 wins in three seasons with the Broncos and never made the playoffs. He did build a strong defense and will likely become a defensive coordinator with another team next season.

Jon Gruden – Las Vegas Raiders

Replaced by Josh McDaniels

Jon Gruden was let go during the season after a series of emails were released that included racist, homophobic and sexist language from him. The Raiders went with Rich Bisaccia as their interim head coach and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Urban Meyer – Jacksonville Jaguars

Replaced by Doug Pederson

Urban Meyer was shown the door 13 games into his first season after a series of incidents with him, including being seen at a bar with a woman that isn’t his wife. Meyer could go back to college football as he won two national championships at Florida and one at Ohio State.