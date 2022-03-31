Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach Steps Down From Team, Replacement Quickly Announced

An NFL head coach who recently won a Super Bowl is making a big change. On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced he is stepping down from the position and taking on a new role with the team as a senior football consultant. The Buccaneers announced they are promoting defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach.

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another,” Arians said in a statement. “Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting Jason Licht and his staff. I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition—everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.”

Arians also explained why he made the decision now. “The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey,” he said. “Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.”

“This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason’s great work and the Glazer family’s commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don’t. This is the best I have felt in many years and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role.”

Arians, 69, was hired to be the Buccaneers’ head coach in 2019. After leading the team to a 7-9 record in his first season, Arians helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2020 season with Tom Brady as the starting quarterback. Before joining the Buccaneers, Arians was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. He was a longtime NFL assistant coach, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. Arians has an 80-48-1 career record as a head coach and is a two-time winner of the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. As an assistant coach, Arians won two Super Bowls when he was a member of the Steelers.