Tom Brady Responds to Report of Being Undecided About His Future Following Playoff Loss

Tom Brady will not play in this year’s Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. The question for Brady now is what’s next for him as he reportedly is undecided about his future. The Bucs quarterback spoke to reporters after the game and said his focus was on what just happened and not a possible retirement.

“Truthfully guys, I’m thinking about this game,” Brady said, per ESPN. “I’m not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.” ESPN reported that Brady plans to take a month or longer to evaluate his next move. He has one year remaining on his contract, but he will reportedly take time to assess how he feels as well as talk to his family and see what they have to say.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at,” Brady said. It was a disappointing end to a strong season for Brady, who is a top candidate to win the MVP award. He finished the regular season with 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 102.1 passer rating. In his 21 seasons as a starting quarterback, Brady has been to the playoffs 19 times and has lost in the divisional round just four times. He was working with limited weapons as he was down four wide receivers.

“It’s the reality of football,” Brady explained. “Every team is really qualified when you get to the final eight, then the final four, then the final two and it doesn’t feel good to lose any one of those games, and I have lost each of those stages. So at the end, there is only one team that is going to be happy. It feels good to move on when you move on, and obviously when you don’t, whether it was last week or this week or next week, the week after, two weeks after that — if you are a loser in that game, it all sucks to lose in the end.”

No matter what happens with Brady, his career is beyond legendary. He has won seven Super Bowls, was named Super Bowl MVP five times and won the MVP award three times.