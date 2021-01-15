NFL Fans Make Fun of Tom Brady and Drew Brees' Age Ahead of Playoff Game

On Sunday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs. This means NFL fans will get to see Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, the two most prolific passers in NFL history. However, fans also know that it will be the oldest QB matchup of all-time with Brady being 43 years old and Brees turning 42 on Friday.

Brees spoke to reporters about his and Brady's age and said a lot of years of football will be on the field this Sunday. "Tom and I have a friendship and mutual respect. We were texting back and forth on Monday, chuckling at this whole scenario," Brees said, as reported by NFL.com. "Listen, he's 43, I turn 42 on Friday, so that's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's gonna be on the field on Sunday."

Despite being the oldest starting quarterbacks in the league, Brady and Brees and continue to play at a high level. Brady finished the season with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while Brees recorded 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions (missed four games due to injured ribs and punctured lung). Regardless, fans on social media had a little fun with Brady and Brees before their playoff matchup.