NFL Fans Make Fun of Tom Brady and Drew Brees' Age Ahead of Playoff Game
On Sunday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs. This means NFL fans will get to see Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, the two most prolific passers in NFL history. However, fans also know that it will be the oldest QB matchup of all-time with Brady being 43 years old and Brees turning 42 on Friday.
Brees spoke to reporters about his and Brady's age and said a lot of years of football will be on the field this Sunday. "Tom and I have a friendship and mutual respect. We were texting back and forth on Monday, chuckling at this whole scenario," Brees said, as reported by NFL.com. "Listen, he's 43, I turn 42 on Friday, so that's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's gonna be on the field on Sunday."
Despite being the oldest starting quarterbacks in the league, Brady and Brees and continue to play at a high level. Brady finished the season with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while Brees recorded 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions (missed four games due to injured ribs and punctured lung). Regardless, fans on social media had a little fun with Brady and Brees before their playoff matchup.
*Morgan Freeman* narrating this is the content you didn't know you needed today 😂 🐐 @morgan_freeman @TomBrady @drewbrees
(via @FrankCaliendo)pic.twitter.com/WbS4jGN1kH— ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2021
Is this on before or after the new Ice Road Truckers?@TomBrady @drewbrees https://t.co/qDxzMn8ZlX— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 12, 2021
We about to get Drew Brees vs Tom Brady next week! Saints vs Buccaneers part IIIJanuary 11, 2021
BREAKING:— Nina (birthday szn)🦋 (@ninicaa_j) January 14, 2021
tempers flare, as drew brees and tom brady got into one another ahead of this week's all important divisional matchup. pic.twitter.com/YPlFDArZUm
Tom Brady vs Drew Brees next week on the History Channel— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 11, 2021
Drew Brees out here looking like Richard Jenkins pic.twitter.com/2cTTqPH6HN— Moose (@Moose_M0ran) January 12, 2021
Ready to watch Tom Brady v. Drew Brees on the History Channel this Sunday pic.twitter.com/8BuAcE0k68— Coach Oscar Glasscock (@RealCoachOG) January 12, 2021
Combined Age of all 4 remaining AFC Quarterbacks = 98
Combined age of Tom Brady and Drew Brees = 85#BillsMafia— DJ (@djmayer21) January 12, 2021
This is ridiculous lmao https://t.co/0xe7TM393v— Drunkle Austin (@austinjay33) January 14, 2021
LMAO VS THE BIG BANG HIMSELF https://t.co/BvFfxVj7nH— Darth Vader (@pooplord_) January 14, 2021
This cracks me up!
But I sure hope the Saints are all business on Sunday. Who y'all got? #Saints or #Bucs? https://t.co/bjapROvMEx— Rachel Whittaker Jones (@RachelW504) January 14, 2021
Tom Brady vs Drew Brees next week on the History Channel— Jen Munoz (@jenmunozz) January 11, 2021
The year is 2043, Drew Brees and Tom Brady are set to meet for the 22nd time in the NFL postseason.— Dan Riccio (@danriccio_) January 11, 2021
Man, why y'all gotta do Tom Brady and Drew Brees like that, ESPN ... 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JFMqUdQACk— Danny Aller (@DannyAller) January 13, 2021