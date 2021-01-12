Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Himself, Drew Brees in Hilarious Tweet Before Oldest QB Matchup Ever

Tom Brady decided to make fun of himself and Drew Brees before facing each other for the third time this year. The six-time Super Bowl champion posted a photo of him and Brees on Twitter. However, the photo of the two was edited to make them look very old. Brady had gray hair with a gray beard, and Brees also had a gray beard while wearing glasses. Brees saw the tweet and wrote, “This is good.”

Brady posted the photo in response to former baseball player Danny Valencia joking on Twitter that every time Brady and Brees take the field, the game should air on the History channel. Brady, 43, became the oldest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown in the playoffs on Saturday night. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Brees, 41, led the New Orleans Saints to a 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday evening.

On Friday Brees will turn 42, which means when the Saints and Bucs face each other on Sunday, fans will see the oldest quarterback matchup in NFL history, according to Pro Football Talk. The combined age of Brees and Brady will be 85. That breaks the previous record of 84 set by Brady and Brees when the two met twice in the regular season. The previous playoff record was a combined age of 78, which was set two years ago when a 41-year-old Brady and the New England Patriots took on a 37-year-old Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Yeah, don’t take it for granted,” Brees said this week when talking about the upcoming matchup, as NESN reported. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. And listen, the minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us. So, I guess it was inevitable.”

Brady and Brees are the top two quarterbacks in NFL history in terms of stats. Brees is No. 1 in all-time passing yards (80,358) while Brady is No. 2 (79,204). When it comes to touchdowns, Brady is No. 1 (581) while Brees is second (571).