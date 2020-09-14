NFL Fans Still Can't Get Over Andy Reid's Foggy Face Shield

The NFL season kicked off in full force on Sunday, providing a stacked slate of top-shelf games. The Los Angeles Rams opened their new $5 billion stadium in Southern California while Tom Brady faced off with a new division rival in Drew Brees. However, there were some fans that continued to think back to Thursday night's season-opener and head coach Andy Reid. These fans still couldn't get over how Reid's face shield completely fogged up and obstructed his view of the field.

All Thursday night and into the weekend, fans continued talking about Reid's face shield. They expressed understanding about the COVID-19 pandemic forcing him to wear the protective covering while on the sidelines, but they also proclaimed that his shield was a bad choice. Having clear vision during a game is extremely important for NFL head coaches, but the shield prevented this on Thursday night, leading to countless jokes. One analyst even compared Reid to Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.