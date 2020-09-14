NFL Fans Still Can't Get Over Andy Reid's Foggy Face Shield
The NFL season kicked off in full force on Sunday, providing a stacked slate of top-shelf games. The Los Angeles Rams opened their new $5 billion stadium in Southern California while Tom Brady faced off with a new division rival in Drew Brees. However, there were some fans that continued to think back to Thursday night's season-opener and head coach Andy Reid. These fans still couldn't get over how Reid's face shield completely fogged up and obstructed his view of the field.
All Thursday night and into the weekend, fans continued talking about Reid's face shield. They expressed understanding about the COVID-19 pandemic forcing him to wear the protective covering while on the sidelines, but they also proclaimed that his shield was a bad choice. Having clear vision during a game is extremely important for NFL head coaches, but the shield prevented this on Thursday night, leading to countless jokes. One analyst even compared Reid to Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.
“With the blast shield down, I can’t see a thing! How am I supposed to coach??” pic.twitter.com/ZjpP8eTg3U— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Andy Reid’s face shield for tonights game pic.twitter.com/JIrFaHQZsf— JⱤ🥀 (@PlayoffSkinzz) September 11, 2020
POV: you’re Andy Reid and this is your face shield pic.twitter.com/fcMFYheFFF— Sarah Dunne (@TriSarahTopsxo) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Andy Reid can't even see out of his face shield and still is beating Bill O Brien pic.twitter.com/Amwf3XNQym— Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 11, 2020
The Andy Reid face shield needs a defogging device pic.twitter.com/21JFIihcMa— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Andy Reid is going to be able to draw up some plays on his face shield. pic.twitter.com/BoDcPow9Kw— DNYE (@DNyeTV) September 11, 2020
Andy Reid's face shield should have it's own Twitter account by the end of tonight pic.twitter.com/gBAHghmHJ4— Kap Rolon (@KaplAnimal) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Dibs on Andy Reid In A Face Shield for my Halloween costume— Taylor (@taylordsyd) September 11, 2020
Jack and Rose are about to emerge from Andy Reid’s face shield. pic.twitter.com/ADV3kD6Kbj— Terry Lane (@Terry_Lane) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Nobody:
Andy Reid’s faceshield: pic.twitter.com/BympdHqr6M— Matt Barr (@MattBarr_) September 11, 2020
I am here for the Andy Reid face shield content pic.twitter.com/7Yzay0hcJv— zach 🦕 (@JarrettStudham4) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Football is here and I plan on drinking til my vision is as cloudy as Andy Reid’s face shield.— Dane! (@danemagic) September 11, 2020
Are NFL coaches supposed to be wearing masks or is it merely a suggestion at this point? Bet Andy Reid isn’t happy watching today after what he went thru with his face shield Thursday.— Jamie Ioos (@jamieioos) September 13, 2020
prev
A replay of Andy Reid wearing a face mask. https://t.co/2ip8MGrNLl— It’s Britney bitch (@dynastyButcher) September 14, 2020