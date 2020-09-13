NFL Fans Split After Michael Strahan's Speech Covering Racial Inequality
Sunday afternoon, FOX set the stage for Week 1's slate of NFL games with the pregame show. Analyst Michael Strahan turned heads during this segment by discussing the ongoing protests about racial injustice. He talked about all races joining together to fight racism and how the modern-day protests are different than those in history.
When NFL fans saw this speech, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some expressed the opinion that they don't want to hear about politics or protests while preparing for a full slate of games. They said that they would no longer tune in for the morning show. Others, however, said that they were happy to hear Strahan covering this issue and praised his viewpoint. The third group criticized the former New York Giants star while talking about riots and looting.
I didn't tune in to Fox to hear and watch about social issues. I tuned in for football. Bye Fox.— Lori Shillenn (@dizbrainanew) September 13, 2020
prevnext
You better talk that TRUTH @michaelstrahan. Even though its about to be so man "Jim86477997" or flag/eagle profile pics "angry".— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) September 13, 2020
Man @michaelstrahan just nailed his commentary on racial equality. If anyone heard that and still can’t understand what the players are doing, they heard it but didn’t listen. That was powerful.— Chris Cole (@ccole1975) September 13, 2020
prevnext
People who aren’t black and brown have also fought against racism for a many decades! @michaelstrahan!— John Cirillo (@JohnnySportsMan) September 13, 2020
But, football is being played by those being affected by the messages. There won’t be football if they (the players) remain silent.— Ms. Robinson (@ms_dederobins) September 13, 2020
prevnext
By action you mean rioting and looting right? Because that's the only action that's gone on.— Ryan Jones (@RyanGRAA) September 13, 2020
Human equality shouldn't be political.— Jimmy Wilson (@Jimmy_Wilson12) September 13, 2020
prevnext
That is a part of football. What color are the players Brother? They are affected and these conversations are needed. Incredulous!— Ms. Robinson (@ms_dederobins) September 13, 2020
Thank You! Loved the pregame address to social injustice. Howie Long, it takes a big man to admit he got it wrong - way to go big man! #BlackLivesMatter #EndRacism#FootballsBack#MinnesotaVikings— Tamara Radz (@tamradz) September 13, 2020
prevnext
This segment was powerful ✊🏽— Ms. Robinson (@ms_dederobins) September 13, 2020
The conversations must be held!#StrongerTogether
You’ve made the message clear, now get back to the reason you are there...football. If not you’ll lose viewers just as for the games. You lost many today! I tuned in to watch you, my favorite sports guys, talk football & joke, but we will not be watching games. @JimmyJohnson ☮️— ChrisMinSC (@surfPA) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Changed the channel. Just want to enjoy football and hear football talk during the pregame shows.— CircleUp (@CircleUpRanch) September 13, 2020
They're reying to reach ignorant racist morons, and judging from the comments on this tweet alone, yeah those assholes watch football in spades.— VOTE. (@FritzForever) September 13, 2020
prev
Howie just insulted everyone who does not agree with him by calling them uninformed or lost souls. What a way to create unity by insulting people. Way to go FOX.— Macky Bryant (@MackyBJr) September 13, 2020