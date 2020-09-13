NFL Fans Split After Michael Strahan's Speech Covering Racial Inequality

Sunday afternoon, FOX set the stage for Week 1's slate of NFL games with the pregame show. Analyst Michael Strahan turned heads during this segment by discussing the ongoing protests about racial injustice. He talked about all races joining together to fight racism and how the modern-day protests are different than those in history.

When NFL fans saw this speech, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some expressed the opinion that they don't want to hear about politics or protests while preparing for a full slate of games. They said that they would no longer tune in for the morning show. Others, however, said that they were happy to hear Strahan covering this issue and praised his viewpoint. The third group criticized the former New York Giants star while talking about riots and looting.