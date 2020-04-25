NFL Draft: Roger Goodell Is Getting Crazy Comfortable While Filming in His Basement

The NFL Draft started on Thursday night, continued on Friday and ran through Saturday afternoon. The annual team-building event was completely virtual due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to top NFL figures conducting events from the comfort of their own home. This included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who announced picks on Thursday and Friday night from his basement.

While Goodell remained standing throughout the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday while wearing a suit, he took a more relaxed approach on Friday. He headed to his favorite chair in the basement, the one that he watches football in every single Sunday during the season. Goodell also switched out the suit jacket for a comfortable sweater. By the end of round three, he was lounging in his chair while enjoying M&Ms.

The decision was understandable to many viewers considering that the NFL Draft can run for hours on end, but some had some jokes about the commissioner. The reason was that he appeared to slump down in his chair while adopting a very relaxed posture. Some even made comments about Goodell potentially ingesting some "tasty beverages" over the course of the evening.