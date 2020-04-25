NFL Draft: Roger Goodell Is Getting Crazy Comfortable While Filming in His Basement
The NFL Draft started on Thursday night, continued on Friday and ran through Saturday afternoon. The annual team-building event was completely virtual due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to top NFL figures conducting events from the comfort of their own home. This included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who announced picks on Thursday and Friday night from his basement.
While Goodell remained standing throughout the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday while wearing a suit, he took a more relaxed approach on Friday. He headed to his favorite chair in the basement, the one that he watches football in every single Sunday during the season. Goodell also switched out the suit jacket for a comfortable sweater. By the end of round three, he was lounging in his chair while enjoying M&Ms.
The decision was understandable to many viewers considering that the NFL Draft can run for hours on end, but some had some jokes about the commissioner. The reason was that he appeared to slump down in his chair while adopting a very relaxed posture. Some even made comments about Goodell potentially ingesting some "tasty beverages" over the course of the evening.
The de-evolution of Roger Goodell this draft pic.twitter.com/ZG63zUcnwd— George Kittle Facts (@kittlefacts) April 25, 2020
My commissioner pic.twitter.com/AIyixHBHBp— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2020
Absolutely losing my mind watching Goodell slowly get more and more relaxed as he announces picks. Fully expecting him to announce the final pick of this round in a robe and slippers #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/t5N1GUnMAq— Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) April 25, 2020
Goodell looks like the annoyed uncle who just wants to take a nap after thanksgiving dinner with the whole extended family. pic.twitter.com/w6s6xiLJYz— Eric Bentley (@ebentley_sports) April 25, 2020
Roger Goodell on night 2 of the #NFLDraft20 pic.twitter.com/iYZhU2m1p6— Jen Stewart (@StewartJen) April 25, 2020
Goodell by the time the Giants pick at 99. pic.twitter.com/b93K492Yke— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) April 25, 2020
Let’s go to Roger Goodell for pick 94... pic.twitter.com/sdhzKgnxHN— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 25, 2020
Gonna just be in his jammies by the 5th round— Matt Mountain (@MattJamesMount) April 25, 2020
Me before the draft vs Me right now pic.twitter.com/NJgzXKiP5Y— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) April 25, 2020
everyone is bagging on goodell in the chair, but I sure as hell wouldn't be on my feet if I had that thing in the same room. elite levels of coziness.— matt duffy (@iammattduff) April 25, 2020
It’s true. It’s a bit awkward at times, but that’s kinda fun.
Roger Goodell leaned back in his chair munching on M&M’s is the best Roger Goodell there has ever been. https://t.co/N6536SGt1M— John Williams ✭ (@john9williams) April 25, 2020
The NFL is putting Luke Bryan on to let you know that there's something worse than watching Roger Goodell falling asleep in an overstuffed chair on national tv.— Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) April 25, 2020
The best ongoing storyline of the draft is Roger Goodell going from standing up in a suit for Pick 1 to lounging in his chair and holding up a jar of M&Ms to the camera by round 3. By round 7, he'll be in a hammock on the porch holding a bottle of something pic.twitter.com/VQdmUqxdW2— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) April 25, 2020
Watching Roger Goodell descend deeper into madness with every cut back last night has made me sort of start to like him. Mucking M&MS. Sitting down in his “comfy chair.” Getting visibly loaded and hugging the TV. He has an awkward Michael Scott quality— Chris 🛷🛷 (@cnicstro) April 25, 2020
roger goodell absolutely sick of the draft and half-asleep in a comfy chair is the only time he's ever been relatable— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 25, 2020