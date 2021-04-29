NFL Draft 2021: Fans Relieved Draft Day Is Finally Here

NFL fans can now take a deep breath as the 2021 NFL Draft has arrived. After months of talking about Tom Brady being the GOAT and Deshaun Watson's future being very cloudy, NFL teams can focus on the 2021 season and beyond with the draft. And the good news is it won't be virtual as the festivities will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. Additionally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell can hug the prospects who are in attendance.

The NFL Draft is big because it's how teams are built. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick and it's likely they will take quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Clemson. Lawrence was the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school and the No. 1 quarterback in college. He looks to save a Jaguars team that has only won 12 games the last three years.

Fans are also looking forward to some drama. It's possible a team drafting in the 20s could move up to the top 10 of the first round to get the player have ranked high on their draft board. Could the New England Patriots, who are drafting No. 15 overall, move in the top 10 and get the next Brady? Here's a look at fans reacting to Draft Day finally being here.