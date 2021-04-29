NFL Draft 2021: Fans Relieved Draft Day Is Finally Here
NFL fans can now take a deep breath as the 2021 NFL Draft has arrived. After months of talking about Tom Brady being the GOAT and Deshaun Watson's future being very cloudy, NFL teams can focus on the 2021 season and beyond with the draft. And the good news is it won't be virtual as the festivities will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. Additionally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell can hug the prospects who are in attendance.
The NFL Draft is big because it's how teams are built. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick and it's likely they will take quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Clemson. Lawrence was the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school and the No. 1 quarterback in college. He looks to save a Jaguars team that has only won 12 games the last three years.
Fans are also looking forward to some drama. It's possible a team drafting in the 20s could move up to the top 10 of the first round to get the player have ranked high on their draft board. Could the New England Patriots, who are drafting No. 15 overall, move in the top 10 and get the next Brady? Here's a look at fans reacting to Draft Day finally being here.
FINALLY. Let’s build some football TEAMS tonight !!!#NFLDraft2021— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 29, 2021
"Would love see my Falcons take Kyle Pitts or [Najee Harris]," one fan wrote on Twitter. "They both would be great fits in Arthur Smith's O."
The wait is over. 🤩
📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/WSjEY4lO89— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2021
One fan tweeted: "Hopefully they can highlight some of the great things about the city of Cleveland instead of making jokes the whole time about the Browns terrible past."
HAPPY DRAFT DAY CLEVELAND!!! #NFLDraft2021 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TV4w73LrCi— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 29, 2021
As mentioned, Cleveland will be hosting the draft, which will be scaled-down compared to past drafts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the draft was held virtually, and Roger Goodell was announcing picks from his basement.prevnext
Your team is on the clock. ⏰
Who are YOU drafting?
📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/fKEE66mQ9z— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2021
Another fan wrote: "Falcons will probably draft a kicker in the first round to keep up the tradition of letting the fans down!!"
It’s a vibe, per sources. #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/TxFseOlG7X— Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) April 29, 2021
"Bills, I don't believe RB here," one fan revealed. "I believe Devin Singletary took a massive step forward and Moss will be better than last year. I love Clemson and my heart wants Travis Etienne but I think CB, DT, DE is the pick at 30."
🚨 IT'S NFL DRAFT DAY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LGoAjdhtYc— ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2021
A Vikings fan says: "With the 14th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, The Minnesota Vikings select, AVT or Kwity Paye, USC or Michigan.
I get emotional on days like today. Seeing my parents reaction in the moment and thinking about all the practices/games they watched, traveled to, doctors appointments for injuries.....truly transformational #NFLDraft2021— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 29, 2021
"You made them proud Woody and got everything out of your career as a player and now post career," one fan replied. "Salute to you and your family for a great job of reaching full potential.