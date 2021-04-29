NFL Draft 2021 Round 1: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

It's finally here. After months of talk concerning which college football players will be drafted first, the 2021 NFL Draft has arrived. This is a big day for fans as it marks the 2021 season is getting closer. It's also a special day for the draft prospects as their lives will change forever. Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

The first round of the NFL Draft is one of the most-watched sporting events of the year. Fans want to see who the teams select with their No. 1 pick as the prospects are expected to help teams make a run at the Super Bowl. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick, and it's expected the team selects quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Clemson. The New York Jets have the No. 2 overall pick and are projected to take quarterback Zach Wilson from BYU.

Your team is on the clock. ⏰ Who are YOU drafting? 📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/fKEE66mQ9z — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2021

Things will get interesting after the Jaguars and Jets make their picks. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to No. 3 and will likely select a quarterback. However, they could draft either Mac Jones, Trey Lance, or Justin Fields, who has seen his stock drop in the latest round of mock drafts. But things get even more interesting with the Atlanta Falcons at No 4. Most experts have the Falcons selecting tight end Kyle Pitts from Florida, but they could select a quarterback to replace Matt Ryan in the next few years. It's also very possible the Falcons could trade down to acquire more picks.

"There are still variables involved so we know the players that we will be discussing there and we can all anticipate the first three picks but it has to actually happen," Falcons general manager Fontenot said on the team's official website. "And then from that point we have to weigh the options of do we trade back compared to the player we could get at four if we trade back, what would be the value? So we have to weigh all of those different variables."