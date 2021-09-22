NFL Announces Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 was inducted in August, which means it’s time to focus in 2022. On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 122 nominees for the 2022 class, and the Hall of Fame committee will have a hard time choosing which players will be heading to Canton, Ohio.
There are a few first-year eligibles including DeMarcus Ware. The former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos linebacker finished his NFL career with 138.5 sacks and was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team. Ware also led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title in 2015. Steve Smith is another first-year eligible who could get his Hall of Fame bust next year. Smith was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was the NFL’s receptions and receiving yards leader for the 2005 season.
Videos by PopCulture.com
There are also some guys who were have been on the ballot but have yet to be voted in. Will this be the year that Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler gets in after waiting for years? Will Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Boselli get a call from Hall of Fame president Dave Baker? Here’s a look at the 122 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
First-Year Eligbles
Wide Receivers
Anquan Boldin
Devin Hester (also PR/KR)
Andre Johnson
Steve Smith
Offensive Linemen
Jake Long (T)
Nick Mangold (C)
Defensive Backs
Antonio Cromartie (CB)
Defensive Linemen
Robert Mathis (DE)
Vince Wilfork (DT)
Linebacker
DeMarcus Ware
Quarterbacks and Running Backs
Quarterbacks
Randall Cunningham
Jake Delhomme
Boomer Esiason
Jeff Garcia
Dave Krieg
Donovan McNabb
Steve McNair
Running Backs
Shaun Alexander
Mike Alstott (FB)
Tiki Barbe
Earnest Byner
Larry Centers (FB)
Corey Dillon
Eddie George
Priest Holmes
Steven Jackson
Jamal Lewis
Eric Metcalf
Lorenzo Neal (FB)
Fred Taylor
Herschel Walker (also KR)
Ricky Waters
Brian Westbrook
Offensive Linemen and Tight ends
Offensive Linemen
Willie Anderson (T)
Matt Birk (C)
Tony Boselli (T)
Lomas Brown (T)
Ruben Brown (G)
D’Brickashaw Ferguson (T)
Kevin Glover (C/G)
Jordan Gross (T)
Olin Kreutz (C)
Logan Mankins (G)
Jesse Sapolu (C/G)
Jeff Saturday (C)
Chris Snee (G)
Brian Waters (G)
Richmond Webb (T)
Erik Williams (T)
Steve Wisniewski (G)
Tight Ends
Dallas Clark
Ben Coates
Brent Jones
Heath Miller
Wesley Walls
Defensive Linemen
John Abraham (DE also LB)
Jared Allen (DE)
La’Roi Glover (DT/NT)
Casey Hampton (DT/NT)
Leslie O’Neal (DE)
Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE)
Simeon Rice (DE)
Richard Seymour (DT)
Justin Smith (DE)
Neil Smith (DE)
Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT)
Justin Tuck (DE)
Kevin Williams (DT)
Bryant Young (DT)
Linebackers
Cornelius Bennett,
Lance Briggs
Tedy Bruschi
London Fletcher
Seth Joyner
Willie McGinest (also DE)
Sam Mills
Hardy Nickerson Sr.
Takeo Spikes
Pat Swilling (also DE)
Zach Thomas
Patrick Willis
Defensive Backs
Eric Allen (CB),
Ronde Barber (CB/S)
Dre Bly (DB),
LeRoy Butler (S)
Nick Collins (S)
Merton Hanks (S)
Rodney Harrison (S)
Albert Lewis (CB)
Tim McDonald (S)
Allen Rossum (DB)
Asante Samuel (CB)
Bob Sanders (S)
Charles Tillman (CB)
Troy Vincent (CB)
Adrian Wilson (S)
Darren Woodson (S)
Specialists
Punters/Kickers
Gary Anderson (K)
Jeff Feagles (P)
John Kasay (K)
Sean Landeta (P)
Ryan Longwell (K)
Reggie Roby (P)
Matt Turk (P)
Special Teams
Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR)
Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR)
Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB)
Steve Tasker (ST also WR)