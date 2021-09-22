NFL Announces Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 was inducted in August, which means it’s time to focus in 2022. On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 122 nominees for the 2022 class, and the Hall of Fame committee will have a hard time choosing which players will be heading to Canton, Ohio.

There are a few first-year eligibles including DeMarcus Ware. The former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos linebacker finished his NFL career with 138.5 sacks and was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team. Ware also led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title in 2015. Steve Smith is another first-year eligible who could get his Hall of Fame bust next year. Smith was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was the NFL’s receptions and receiving yards leader for the 2005 season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are also some guys who were have been on the ballot but have yet to be voted in. Will this be the year that Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler gets in after waiting for years? Will Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Boselli get a call from Hall of Fame president Dave Baker? Here’s a look at the 122 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

First-Year Eligbles

Wide Receivers

Anquan Boldin

Devin Hester (also PR/KR)

Andre Johnson

Steve Smith

Offensive Linemen

Jake Long (T)

Nick Mangold (C)

Defensive Backs

Antonio Cromartie (CB)

Defensive Linemen

Robert Mathis (DE)

Vince Wilfork (DT)

Linebacker

DeMarcus Ware

Quarterbacks and Running Backs





Quarterbacks

Randall Cunningham

Jake Delhomme

Boomer Esiason

Jeff Garcia

Dave Krieg

Donovan McNabb

Steve McNair

Running Backs

Shaun Alexander

Mike Alstott (FB)

Tiki Barbe

Earnest Byner

Larry Centers (FB)

Corey Dillon

Eddie George

Priest Holmes

Steven Jackson

Jamal Lewis

Eric Metcalf

Lorenzo Neal (FB)

Fred Taylor

Herschel Walker (also KR)

Ricky Waters

Brian Westbrook

Offensive Linemen and Tight ends

Offensive Linemen

Willie Anderson (T)

Matt Birk (C)

Tony Boselli (T)

Lomas Brown (T)

Ruben Brown (G)

D’Brickashaw Ferguson (T)

Kevin Glover (C/G)

Jordan Gross (T)

Olin Kreutz (C)

Logan Mankins (G)

Jesse Sapolu (C/G)

Jeff Saturday (C)

Chris Snee (G)

Brian Waters (G)

Richmond Webb (T)

Erik Williams (T)

Steve Wisniewski (G)

Tight Ends

Dallas Clark

Ben Coates

Brent Jones

Heath Miller

Wesley Walls

Defensive Linemen

John Abraham (DE also LB)

Jared Allen (DE)

La’Roi Glover (DT/NT)

Casey Hampton (DT/NT)

Leslie O’Neal (DE)

Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE)

Simeon Rice (DE)

Richard Seymour (DT)

Justin Smith (DE)

Neil Smith (DE)

Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT)

Justin Tuck (DE)

Kevin Williams (DT)

Bryant Young (DT)

Linebackers

Cornelius Bennett,

Lance Briggs

Tedy Bruschi

London Fletcher

Seth Joyner

Willie McGinest (also DE)

Sam Mills

Hardy Nickerson Sr.

Takeo Spikes

Pat Swilling (also DE)

Zach Thomas

Patrick Willis

Defensive Backs

Eric Allen (CB),

Ronde Barber (CB/S)

Dre Bly (DB),

LeRoy Butler (S)

Nick Collins (S)

Merton Hanks (S)

Rodney Harrison (S)

Albert Lewis (CB)

Tim McDonald (S)

Allen Rossum (DB)

Asante Samuel (CB)

Bob Sanders (S)

Charles Tillman (CB)

Troy Vincent (CB)

Adrian Wilson (S)

Darren Woodson (S)

Specialists

Punters/Kickers

Gary Anderson (K)

Jeff Feagles (P)

John Kasay (K)

Sean Landeta (P)

Ryan Longwell (K)

Reggie Roby (P)

Matt Turk (P)

Special Teams

Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR)

Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR)

Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB)

Steve Tasker (ST also WR)