NFL Reportedly Agrees to Cancel Preseason, Daily Coronavirus Tests

The 2020 NFL preseason might be done. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has agreed with the NFL Players Association to play zero preseason games as both sides try to agree to terms on how the 2020 season will be laid out. Both sides also agree to daily tests of COVID-19 for the first two weeks of training camp. This news comes after a number of notable NFL players spoke out on social media about the NFL's lack of preparation for the players entering the 2020 season.

The players wanted no preseason games because they wanted more time in training camp to prepare for the regular season since there was no minicamp or training camp this past spring. There have been reports of the preseason being cut in half so players wouldn't have to do unnecessary traveling. Then there were reports of the preseason has been cut down to one game. However, the players were very adamant about playing no preseason games, and with that now on the table, it's only a matter of time before the NFLPA agrees to the deal, which would mean players will report the training camp and the first game will be on September 10.

While most players do not like playing any preseason games, there are some players who need it in order to make a roster specifically late-round picks and undrafted free agents. The league is considering making rosters bigger, expanding the practice squad to 16 players. Rookie players can now report to camp while everyone will be in camp by July 28. And when players arrive, they need to have two negative COVID-19 tests separated by 72 hours before initially entering the building, according to Sports Illustrated.

"There's no finish line with health and safety and I think these protocols are very much living and breathing documents, which means they will change as we gain new knowledge about this virus, as we gain new knowledge about transmission, as we gain new knowledge about testing and there are new tests and new techniques that come online," Dr. Allen Sills said, who is the NFL's chief medical officer. The regular season will begin on Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Cheifs take on the Houston Texans. It's likely no fans will be able to attend games during the early stages of the year.