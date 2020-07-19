Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and More Bash the NFL Over Lack of COVID-19 Testing Measures

NFL stars drew attention on Sunday morning when they tweeted out with one voice. Figures such as Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, Aaron Donald, Derek Carr and many others blasted the league and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They mentioned that the league wants them to report to training camp despite having no clear plan for health and safety. The league unveiled reporting dates for training camps on Saturday, which includes rookies showing up on Monday.

As many of the tweets explained, the players feel that the league is not taking their health and that of their families seriously. They said that Commissioner Roger Goodell and other top figures have ignored the advice of medical experts. To show their unity, the players all tweeted using the hashtag "WeWantToPlay" while making their comments. They reiterated that suiting up for the 2020 season is their goal, but they don't believe it will happen without changes from the league.