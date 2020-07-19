Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and More Bash the NFL Over Lack of COVID-19 Testing Measures
NFL stars drew attention on Sunday morning when they tweeted out with one voice. Figures such as Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, Aaron Donald, Derek Carr and many others blasted the league and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They mentioned that the league wants them to report to training camp despite having no clear plan for health and safety. The league unveiled reporting dates for training camps on Saturday, which includes rookies showing up on Monday.
As many of the tweets explained, the players feel that the league is not taking their health and that of their families seriously. They said that Commissioner Roger Goodell and other top figures have ignored the advice of medical experts. To show their unity, the players all tweeted using the hashtag "WeWantToPlay" while making their comments. They reiterated that suiting up for the 2020 season is their goal, but they don't believe it will happen without changes from the league.
I am concerned.
My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..
And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾
We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020
prevnext
Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2020
It’s a shame that the @nfl doesn’t care about doing their part to keep players healthy and safe. They need to make sure football can come back the right way. We have to look out for ourselves as well as our families. #WeWantToPlay— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) July 19, 2020
prevnext
I want to play ball this year! But we are going to need the @NFL to make sure they are listening to everyone and taking the steps for the players and their families to be safe! #WeWantToPlay— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 19, 2020
We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 19, 2020
prevnext
Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020
What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations #wewanttoplay— JC Tretter (@JCTretter) July 19, 2020
prevnext
The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. #WeWantToPlay— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 19, 2020
If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @NFLcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 19, 2020
prevnext
I just wanna play ball man but if the NFL doesn’t listen to its own experts we will not finish the season #WeWantToPlay— Randalltime (@RandallTime) July 19, 2020
Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players! As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?#WeWantToPlay— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 19, 2020
prevnext
Why isn’t the NFL listening to the recommendation from their own joint committee? If we want to have a full season it will have to look different. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 19, 2020
When you ask us to play in a pandemic, Health and safety guidelines should not be used as a bargaining chip.#WeWantToPlay— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 19, 2020
prevnext
Playing football and feeling safe at work SHOULD NOT be mutually exclusive! Time is running down and we need answers #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/YPboNL47Mf— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 19, 2020
Do y’all want to see this??
Before players can go back to work the @NFL needs to address the health and safety concerns from their own experts so we can remain healthy. If you want the @AZCardinals to have a full season this year help us by telling the @NFL! #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/CErsyZJb1A— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 19, 2020
prevnext
I just want to play football with my teammates but we need the @NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us! #wewanttoplay— Eric Kendricks (@EricKendricks54) July 19, 2020
It’s crazy to hear the NFL has yet to address major health and safety issues with training camp being 2 weeks away. We want to play football. Make it happen @NFL. Keep us safe!#WeWantToPlay— Kyler Murray (@K1) July 19, 2020
prevnext
have a newborn at home & no safety protocols are in place we all have families we care about and need these safety questions answered #WeWantToPlay— Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) July 19, 2020
What a magical year this was!! Fans won’t have anything like this if the @NFL doesn’t prioritize player safety so we can make it through the end of the season. #wewanttoplay https://t.co/Wabo79JVS7— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) July 19, 2020
prev
Being a champion made me realize how important team is & also how important our families are to our team success. It’s a family game. #WeWantToPlay so let’s find a way to protect us players & our families.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 19, 2020