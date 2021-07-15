NFL 2021 Season: Important Dates to Know

The 2021 NFL season is less than two months away, but fans are looking forward to the end of July as all the teams report to training camp. That will be followed by the preseason and the regular season will kick off in September. And after a very long offseason, fans are ready for some football.

The offseason had its share of headlines which will like continue into the regular season. The Houston Texans are not sure what's going to happen with DeShaun Watson as he is dealing with legal issues as well as not wanting to be part of the team anymore. It's the same situation for the Green Bay Packers as Aaron Rodgers reportedly told people in the organization he is not returning to the team this fall.

But all eyes will be on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won the Super Bowl last year. All 22 starters from last season are back for another run. However, having depth and experience doesn't always guarantee a Lombardi trophy at the end of the season. But before we get to the Super Bowl, there are some dates during the season that fans need to know.