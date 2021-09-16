New York Giants Fan Discovers Maggots Served With Hot Dog

One New York Giants fan discovered something very disturbing while attending Sunday’s game. The fan posted a video of him holding a hot dog, but it came with a side of squirming maggots. Delaware North, the official concessionaire for Met Life Stadium, was made aware of the video and said it was an isolated incident, according to Giants Wire.

“We take the sanitation of our facilities extremely seriously. Upon learning well prior to kickoff Sunday that a single ketchup vessel had been compromised, we took immediate action and discarded the vessel and thoroughly inspected other condiment stations,” Delaware North said to Giants Wire. “As an additional precaution, we are sanitizing all condiment pumps and increasing the availability of single-serve condiment packets,”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That’s what happens when you put ketchup on your hot dog pic.twitter.com/eXszYlxtjS — Barstool New York (@BarstoolNYC) September 13, 2021

This was one of the many things the Giants had to deal with on Sunday. The team lost the Denver Broncos in the season opener and will now have to get back on track Thursday night as they take on the Washington Football Team. After Sunday’s game, Giants head coach Joe Judge sent a message to the fans who were at Met Life Stadium.

“I’d like to go ahead and thank the fans for coming out and obviously this was an atmosphere that we’ve been waiting for for some time,” Judge said, per the team’s official website. “They were great today. We have to earn their cheers, they were very supportive, they were great, it was great energy in the stadium. We’ve got to do something more as a team to make them want to go ahead and stay into the game longer than they can and give us their support. Well, that’s something we have to earn.”

In an interview with Michael Elsen of Giants.com, Judge talked about moving on from the loss. “The emphasis for us is always on improvement, that’s the most important thing we can do as a team,” Judge said. “Look, I’m in the same mood every Monday regardless of a win, loss, or whatever it is. I’m always in the same mode. I turn the tape on, and all I can think about is, ‘Okay, what do we have to correct immediately? The opponents are watching the same tape. What do we have to eliminate?’ Also, you have to focus on what do we do well enough to build on as a team and win. Good teams improve throughout the season.”