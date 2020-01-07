Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’

Very soon, NFL fans will get an inside look at Aaron Hernandez who died nearly three years ago. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. It will be a three-part documentary and it will start airing on Jan. 15.

“Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior,” the synopsis of the documentary stated. “A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while being incarcerated for murder. Hernandez was convicted of homicide in 2013 for killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. However, he was also a suspect of a double homicide from 2012. Hernandez was acquitted of allegedly murdering two men but he still have a serve a life sentence without parole for the murder of Lloyd.

The former New England Patriots tight end was recently linked to a fourth murder. Investigative journalist Dylan Howard revealed in his book Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields that he bragged about killing a fourth person to his cellmate, Kyle Kennedy.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies,” Kennedy said in the book.

Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010-2012. He was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2010 draft from Florida. During his time with the Gators, Hernandez was named to the All-SEC Team, All-America Team and he helped the team win the BCS National Championship in 2009. During his time with the Patriots, Hernandez’s best season was in 2011 when the team went to Super Bowl as he recorded 79 receptions, 910 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 38 games in his NFL career and recorded 175 receptions for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.