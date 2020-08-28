NBA Voting Centers: All the Arenas Turning Into 2020 Polling Sites

By Brian Jones

The NBA is looking to do its part during the election season. On Friday, the league announced a three-point plan to return to playoff action after the season was put on hold due to players protesting the Jacob Blake shooting. One of the points announced was making all NBA arenas into voting centers ahead of the presidential election.

"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards."

Roberts and Silver also said the league will "establish a social justice coalition" and it will "work with players and our network partners to create advertising spots in each NBA playoff games dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity." Here's a look at the NBA arenas that will turn into voting centers or be used an election-based capacity.

Atlanta Hawks - State Farm Arena 

Boston Celtics - TD Garden 

Brooklyn Nets - Barclays Center 

Charlotte Hornets - Spectrum Center 

Chicago Bulls - United Center 

Cleveland Cavilers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 

Dallas Mavericks - American Airlines Center 

Denver Nuggets - Pepsi Center 

Detroit Pistons - Little Ceasars Arena 

Golden State Warriors - Chase Center 

Houston Rockets - Toyota Center 

Indiana Pacers - Bankers Life Fieldhouse 

Los Angeles Clippers - Staples Center 

Los Angeles Lakers - Staples Center 

Memphis Grizzlies - FedExFourm

Miami Heat - American Airlines Arena 

Milwaukee Bucks - Fiserv Forum

Minnesota Timberwolves - Target Center 

New Orleans Pelicans - Smoothie King Center 

New York Knicks - Madison Square Garden 

Oklahoma City Thunder - Chesapeake Energy Arena 

Orlando Magic - Amway Center 

Philadelphia 76ers - Wells Fargo Center

Phoenix Suns - Talking Stick Resort Arena 

Portland Trail Blazers - Moda Center

Sacramento Kings - Golden 1 Center 

San Antonio Spurs - AT&T Canter 

Utah Jazz - Vivint Smart Home Arena 

Washington Wizards - Capital One Arena 

