NBA Voting Centers: All the Arenas Turning Into 2020 Polling Sites
The NBA is looking to do its part during the election season. On Friday, the league announced a three-point plan to return to playoff action after the season was put on hold due to players protesting the Jacob Blake shooting. One of the points announced was making all NBA arenas into voting centers ahead of the presidential election.
"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards."
Roberts and Silver also said the league will "establish a social justice coalition" and it will "work with players and our network partners to create advertising spots in each NBA playoff games dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity." Here's a look at the NBA arenas that will turn into voting centers or be used an election-based capacity.
Atlanta Hawks - State Farm Arena
Boston Celtics - TD Garden
Brooklyn Nets - Barclays Center
Charlotte Hornets - Spectrum Centerprevnext
Chicago Bulls - United Center
Cleveland Cavilers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dallas Mavericks - American Airlines Center
Denver Nuggets - Pepsi Centerprevnext
Detroit Pistons - Little Ceasars Arena
Golden State Warriors - Chase Center
Houston Rockets - Toyota Center
Indiana Pacers - Bankers Life Fieldhouseprevnext
Los Angeles Clippers - Staples Center
Los Angeles Lakers - Staples Center
Memphis Grizzlies - FedExFourm
Miami Heat - American Airlines Arenaprevnext
Milwaukee Bucks - Fiserv Forum
Minnesota Timberwolves - Target Center
New Orleans Pelicans - Smoothie King Center
New York Knicks - Madison Square Gardenprevnext
Oklahoma City Thunder - Chesapeake Energy Arena
Orlando Magic - Amway Center
Philadelphia 76ers - Wells Fargo Center
Phoenix Suns - Talking Stick Resort Arena
Portland Trail Blazers - Moda Centerprevnext
Sacramento Kings - Golden 1 Center
San Antonio Spurs - AT&T Canter0comments
Utah Jazz - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Washington Wizards - Capital One Arenaprev