NBA Suspends Team Owner for One Year Over Racist and Sexist Comments

An NBA team owner will not be with his club for an entire year. The league recently announced it has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and fined him $10 million after he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." The suspension and fine come after a months-long investigation conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, which began after an ESPN story was published in November 2021 detailing allegations of racism and misogyny in the Suns' workplace.

Sarver, 60, may not visit any NBA team facilities, attend or participate in any events sponsored by the NBA and or have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the team. He is also the owner of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and is suspended from that league as well. Sarver will need to "complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace" during his suspension. The NBA will donate the $10 million fine — the maximum permitted by the league's constitution — to "organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

Breaking: Suns owner Robert Sarver has been suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA as a result of the league’s investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny, the league announced.



More: https://t.co/pHViuGV6K6 pic.twitter.com/VEmDpFxYYJ — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

320 individuals who former worked or currently worked for the Suns and Mercury since Saver took over as team owner in 2004 were interviewed during the investigation, which states that he "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" and "made inappropriate comments about the appearance of female employees and other women."

"The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces."

The Suns also released a statement. "Robert Sarver is also taking responsibility for his actions," the team said. "He recognizes that at times during his eighteen years of ownership, his conduct did not reflect his, or the Suns' values, and was inconsistent with the advancements the management team has taken with Robert's full support." Under Sarver's ownership, the Suns reached the NBA Finals once which was in 2021. The Mercury have won three WNBA titles and four conference titles.