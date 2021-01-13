NBA Fans Call to Cancel the Season Amid Rising COVID-19 Numbers
Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced that two more games would not occur due to rising COVID-19 numbers and the lack of available players. The Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz would move to a later date. The Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns would also not occur as planned after contact tracing confirmed that at least one team would not have the minimum of eight available players.
When the fans heard that two more games would not occur due to coronavirus, they responded with calls to halt the season. Several mentioned previous postponed games featuring the Boston Celtics while saying that the situation isn't getting better. Others said that the league needed to form a second bubble and get the teams to a safe location to ensure that the games would occur.
NBA needs to either secure their own shipment of vaccines for the players and staff or cancel the whole rest of the season. I'm not confident in what the middle ground looks like atm— BertoGonzo (@GertoBonzo) January 13, 2021
Cancel the season or do another bubble— Michael Bell (@FallGuysPlayerr) January 13, 2021
How many games will the NBA cancel before they come to their senses and just pause the season cause COVID spreading like crazy 🥴— Latia Leonard (@Latia_Leonard) January 13, 2021
They will cancel this NBA season, rest assured.— SC (@ShonaCleary) January 13, 2021
@NBA CANCEL THE SEASON!! The health of our players is most important!— I’m D.L. Hughley (@imdlhughley) January 13, 2021
Cancel the season you clowns— 6-6Szn🐐 (@undrmar) January 13, 2021
NBA needs to go ahead and cancel the season. This is is getting outta control— ZP (@zp_1911) January 13, 2021
The NBA might as well cancel/postpone their season at this point— Angus Johnson (@StatKingUpWs) January 13, 2021
NBA needs to go ahead and cancel the season— Middle Child (@AMartin_34) January 13, 2021
Cancel the NBA season please. Thanks— Jon (@jonbjohns) January 13, 2021
Its proven the greedy NBA players do not want to make sacrifice's to play games this season. So, cancel their contracts and season. You'll see how fast they follow protocol's when threaten their money 💰!— jeff gaydoscik (@JGaydoscik) January 13, 2021
At this point they should just cancel the whole NBA basketball season— Erika (@Exex101) January 13, 2021
Just cancel the season. pic.twitter.com/19WDsvuXJx— Paris Keller (@In_The_Key_Of) January 13, 2021
Did they play basketball during the bubonic plague? No, so why don’t they just cancel the nba season already???— Andrew (@ndrewEshak) January 13, 2021
Cancel the season i don't want to see another mickey mouse ring— Football Fan 🇾🇪🇧🇷 • Celtics Fan ☘ (@thelucasm_) January 13, 2021
cancel the season try again in the summer 😂 players ain’t going to a bubble for 6 months— Trill (@TrillSouthsida) January 13, 2021