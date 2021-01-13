NBA Fans Call to Cancel the Season Amid Rising COVID-19 Numbers

Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced that two more games would not occur due to rising COVID-19 numbers and the lack of available players. The Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz would move to a later date. The Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns would also not occur as planned after contact tracing confirmed that at least one team would not have the minimum of eight available players.

When the fans heard that two more games would not occur due to coronavirus, they responded with calls to halt the season. Several mentioned previous postponed games featuring the Boston Celtics while saying that the situation isn't getting better. Others said that the league needed to form a second bubble and get the teams to a safe location to ensure that the games would occur.