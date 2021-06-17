NBA Claps Back at LeBron James Blasting League Over Injures in Shortened Season

✖

The NBA is clapping back at LeBron James who took a shot at the league for the injuries that are happening during the playoffs. NBA spokesman Mike Bass spoke to the New York Times and revealed that the injuries that have happened in the shortened 2020-21 season were similar to what they were the previous year.

"Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons," Bass said. While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic." James has yet to respond to the comment, but his message to the league stems from Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard all suffering injuries during the playoffs.

"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just ‘PART OF THE GAME’. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up," James wrote on Twitter.

"8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know (sic) about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now."

The 2020-21 NBA season started in December after the 2019-20 season ended in October. Normally, an NBA season ends in June but the 2019-20 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the NBA Finals will start on July 8 and will end no later than July 22. After the NBA Finals, the league will get back to normal next season. James complained about the format of the current season due to lack of rest for the players. He was coming off a championship season with the Los Angeles Lakers and could never get going this year due to an injury he suffered in March.