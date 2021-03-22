LeBron James: Injury Update on Lakers Star Revealed

✖

LeBron James suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks. And now, NBA fans know how long the superstar will be out of action. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James could miss several weeks of action. This comes after James was listed as being out indefinitely.

After the injury, James went to Twitter to send a message to his fans. "Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I'm hurt inside and out right now," James wrote. "The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left." The loss of James is big for the Lakers as they are without two of the league's best players. The team has been without All-Star forward Anthony Davis due to calf strain in his right leg. Currently, the Lakers, who are the defending NBA Champions, sit third place in the Western Conference.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

"I think how we played before with them two on the court, it's totally opposite now, I think," Lakers guard Dennis Schroder said after the team trailed by as many as 18 points and never led against the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN. "I think we got to move the ball, we got to play with more pace. On the defensive end, we got to be more scrappy. And, yeah, I mean everybody who is coming on the floor has got to be confident to knock down the shot or to impact the game on the defensive end." Entering the 2020-21 season, the Lakers were considered as the favorite to win the title again. And with the way James was playing this year, he was on pace to win his fifth NBA MVP award, averaging 25.4 points 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel points out that time off could be a good thing for James. He said: "We're encouraging him to take a mental break and recharge a little bit mentally, so that when he comes back we're into a stretch where we can make a playoff push and make some noise, obviously, going into the playoffs."