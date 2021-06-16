LeBron James Blasts NBA for Multiple Injuries in Playoffs

✖

LeBron James called out the NBA for the injuries that are happening in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar went to Twitter and blasted the league for starting the 2020-21 season in December despite the previous season finishing in October. The lack of rest has led to a number of players suffering injuries, including Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard who could miss the rest of the playoff series with the Los Angles Clippers due to a knee injury.

"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season," James wrote. "I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just 'PART OF THE GAME'. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane."

James continued: "If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now." James missed a third of the regular season due to an ankle injury. His teammate, Anthony Davis, missed time in the regular season and playoffs due to multiple injuries, which led to the Lakers losing to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

James has been outspoken about the format of this year's NBA season. He didn't want the league to have an All-Star game as he wanted the players to have time to rest. But despite the season being much different than normal, James was ready to compete.

"I want to feel as good as I possibly can," James said in March. "But at the end of the day, I’m never going to be healthy again," James said. "I haven’t been healthy since the first year I entered the league. You get bumps and bruises and nicks and knacks. I do a great job of keeping my body in the best possible shape that I can possibly be in that particular season."