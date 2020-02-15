NBA All-Star 2020: Kanye West Gives Away Free Yeezy Sneakers in Chicago With Giant ATVs

Kanye West has gone all-in on celebrating NBA All-Star Game this weekend. Earlier on Friday, the "Closed on Sunday" singer rolled into the streets of Chicago with a herd of all-black Sherp ATVs to pass out pairs of Adidas Yeezy QNTM sneakers. As Vulture noted, the shoes aren't even available for purchase until Feb. 16, so the crowds looking to score a pair were significant, to say the least.

Yeezy Quantum madness in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/6jLvfyBz2m — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) February 14, 2020

The rapper's fashion line has made headlines before, most notably after an Easter Sunday performance at Coachella last year. Though the performance was generally applauded, his merchandise tent was not. The "Church Clothes" available included $50 "Jesus Walks" socks, $70 "Trust God" t-shirts and $225 crew neck sweatshirts with "Holy Spirit" written on them.

Along with his clothing line, West has been busy trying to grow his congregation. The singer recently turned to gospel music with the release of Jesus is King last year, and has attracted an array of top-tier talent for his Sunday Service concerts.

While he's already had guests ranging from Chance the Rapper to Lizzo to Donald Glover to gospel singer Kirk Watson and the larger Kardashian clan, he's also teamed up with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen.

On Thursday, it was reported that he's currently courting Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry to get on board. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to North America, which West sees as an opportunity for his growing congregation.

"He's already gotten Brad Pitt and many other A-listers involved, but having Meghan and Harry on board will open it up to a whole new global level," a source told Radar Online. "He's had word that they both love what he's doing and are excited to be invited -- even if it does give the Royals an even bigger shock of their lives!"

In his personal life, West has been reportedly seeing a sex therapist with his wife, Kim Kardashian. It's apparently the second time they've done so, and a source close to the situation said they're hoping it'll work again. Another source told Radar Online that "they have therapy sessions at least once a week where they each vent about their frustrations to an expert, who gives tips about how to open up and communicate better."