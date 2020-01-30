Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Seeing Sex Therapist to Save Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are reportedly both being pro-active about problems in their relationship. Sources close to the couple, who wed in 2014, have told Radar Online that they have started seeing a sex therapist in order to help save their marriage. Apparently, it's come in handy for them in the recent past.

"They tried counseling a couple of years ago, and it essentially saved their marriage," the insider revealed. "They're hoping lightning can strike twice. They have therapy sessions at least once a week where they each vent about their frustrations to an expert, who gives tips about how to open up and communicate better," said the insider, who clarified that the couple are specifically focusing on the problems in the bedroom.

"The therapist is giving them suggestions to put the sizzle back in their sex life."

Just over the weekend, West addressed the untimely loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday morning as part of his Sunday Service.

"I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway," West rapped, according to a video of the event. "And I just broke down, broke down, broke down." He previously paid tribute to the late NBA star with a photo of himself, Bryant, Swizz Beatz and Mos Def.

"Kobe, We love you brother," West wrote in the tweet. "We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave."

Likewise, Kardashian also paid tribute to Bryant and his young daughter with a touching Twitter post.

"My heart is so heavy," the reality star tweeted. "No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through," Kardashian wrote. "This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it."

In a follow-up tweet, she added that she's "praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy."

Just over the holidays, the couple made headlines after they pulled a real Christmas power-move by giving their daughter, North, the actual jacket that Michael Jackson wore in a photo with Elizabeth Taylor. Kardashian revealed they'd even had it altered specifically so her daughter, a King of Pop superfan, could wear it if she chose.