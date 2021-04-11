NASCAR Race: Time, Channel, and How to Watch Postponed Races

✖

When NASCAR revealed the schedule, there were no Sunday spring races at Martinsville Speedway. However, the situation changed on both Friday and Saturday due to inclement weather, forcing racing's sanctioning body to create a Sunday doubleheader. Here is how to watch the postponed events, which will also stream on fuboTV.

The day of racing starts with the remainder of the Cook Out 250 Xfinity Series race. FS1 will provide coverage with Adam Alexander, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Dillon in the booth. The engines will fire at 12 p.m. ET, and the green flag will wave at 12:06 p.m. The Xfinity Series race has 159 of its 250 laps remaining as JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson strives to win the final two stages.

We've got some business left to take care of 😤. pic.twitter.com/RARKQyLxL5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 11, 2021

The action continues with the rest of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Cup Series race. The engines will fire at 4 p.m. ET, and the green flag will wave at 4:03 p.m. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer will call the action from the booth while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage.

When the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 came to a halt on Saturday night, Denny Hamlin was in the lead. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott were just behind him in the formation. William Byron was in sixth place, followed by Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Larson. There are 458 laps remaining.

With inclement weather forcing the postponement of two separate races, there are concerns among racing fans about further issues. However, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and a 6% chance of rain when the Xfinity Series race resumes. Similarly, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s during the Cup Series race.

The last time the drivers headed to Martinsville, it was for the final cutoff race of the playoffs. There were multiple stars in contention for a spot in the final spots in the Final Four, including Harvick and Elliott. Logano had booked his trip by winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Elliott won the race and locked up his spot in the championship race while Harvick spun out trying to desperately overtake Kyle Busch on the final turn.

