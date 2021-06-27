NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Pocono Mountains 350

✖

NASCAR is back in action for the second consecutive day. After taking part in the Pocono Organics CBD 325 on Saturday, the NASCAR drivers will compete in another Cup Series race on Sunday, the Pocono Mountains 350 at the Ponoco Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBCSN.

NASCAR fans are hoping Sunday's race has an ending like Saturday's. Alex Bowman won the Pocono Organics 325 when Kyle Larson blew a left-front tire while leading within one corner of the finish line, according to NASCAR.com. Larson and Bowman are teammates of Hendrick Motorsports. Larson was looking to win his fourth consecutive Cup Series race, which would have tied Jimmie Johnson's mark in 2007.

Favorite Kyle Larson (+225) blows a tire on the final lap at Pocono Raceway 😮 Alex Bowman (+1800) takes the 🏁💰#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/87tkmqPWcY — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) June 26, 2021

“Yeah, I hate to win one that way, but hell, yeah, I’ll take it,” Bowman said shortly after the race. “Super proud of this Ally 48 team. Man, we kind of gave the lead away. We were on two tires, just got super tight. Tried to hold (Larson) off as long as I could. (Crew chief) Greg (Ives) and all the guys did a really good job. We didn’t run that good all day, so I’m kind of in shock. I don’t know what to say to you guys. Hell, yeah, so cool to see all the fans out here. Always like to come to ‘PA.’ It’s a cool place, beautiful weather, great day for a race. Heck, yeah, I’ll take it.”

Larson said he couldn't believe how things went for him on Saturday. “I guess disbelief still,” Larson said after a mandatory trip to the infield care center. “I don’t know, a little bit laughable, just because I can’t believe it. “Hate that we didn’t get another win. Would have been cool to win five in a row. Just wasn’t meant to be I guess today. I felt something like right in the middle of the Tunnel (Turn). Wasn’t quite sure what it was yet. It finally kind of shredded halfway through the short chute there. Couldn’t turn."

For Sunday's Race, Bowman will start 20th despite winning on Saturday. The top-20 finishing drivers from Saturday's race were inverted in order to determine Sunday's lineup. This means Chris Buescher, who finished 20th on Saturday, wins pole for Sunday.