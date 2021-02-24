NASCAR Race: See the Best Paint Schemes Ahead of Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This race will serve as the third straight trip to Florida for the drivers and yet another opportunity to secure a spot in the playoffs. The high-profile event will also provide them with even more opportunities to show off bright and colorful paint schemes. Sunday's race will feature several unique designs, a few of which reflect new partnerships in motorsports. There will be advertisements for chocolate whiskey, hot dogs, and delicious candy treats. Even the pole-sitter in Denny Hamlin will go away from his standard FedEx paint scheme for this race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Here are some of the best designs that will (hopefully) travel 400 miles on Sunday under the Florida sun.

Denny Hamlin Check out the brand new #FedEx11 Toyota that will be hitting the track this weekend. You can enter the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest at https://t.co/d5qaIHs54h now through March 9. pic.twitter.com/ggaqLbr11Z — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 24, 2021 The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag after winning the Busch Pole. He will do so while showing off a new paint scheme. The car will feature the FedEx colors like usual, but the design will highlight the small business grant contest that the shipping company is currently running. One lucky owner will win $50,000 to help grow their business.

Ryan Newman Who says you can't bring the heat to @HomesteadMiami ?! 🔥@oscarmayer // @FastenalRacing pic.twitter.com/AuqgXvmw5K — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2021 Ryan Newman, the driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, has a prominent sponsor in Oscar Mayer. The hot dog company has partnered with the veteran driver for standout designs in the past, and the trend will continue at Homestead-Miami. Newman will drive the mustard-colored car that features a hot dog sitting in a bun.

Quin Houff Now that's one g00d l00king @TeamChevy 😎😏🎱🥃#NASCAR #8BallWhiskey #StarComRacing #DixieVodka400 @Ballwhiskey8 @P1_Houff pic.twitter.com/OXLnlO783O — StarCom Racing (@StarcomRacing) February 24, 2021 The driver of the No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet Camaro, Quin Houff recently landed a new sponsor in 8 Ball Whiskey. Now he will show off a liquor-inspired design while driving around the Florida speedway. The black and white scheme features an 8 ball on the hood, as well as a bottle on the rear fender.

Brad Keselowski A week from today the #2 Dent Wizard car driven by Brad Keselowski takes to the track in Homestead! Be sure to tune in at 3:30 PM EST to FoxSports to catch all the action. pic.twitter.com/RvZZf6xl5c — The Wizard (@DentWizardIntl) February 21, 2021 When Brad Keselowski heads onto Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, he will do so in a fitting paint scheme. The No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang will feature a blue and white scheme that highlights Dent Wizard. This sponsor advertises smart repairs, something that many NASCAR drivers have needed through two weeks of the season. The Daytona 500, in particular, featured several pile-ups that completely changed the outcome of the season-opening race.

BJ McLeod Our @HomesteadMiami scheme is unveiled! #NASCAR We are proud to support the launch of @traxiongg and cannot wait to bring this stellar scheme to the track. pic.twitter.com/NbX8AlLEBS — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) February 22, 2021 When BJ McLeod heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in the No. 78 Ford Mustang, he will do so with the perfect paint scheme to fit the location. The Live Fast Motorsports car will feature a bright paint scheme that heavily features pink, a design that matches with the Dixie Vodka 400's host city. The scheme also has some similarities to the Miami Heat's neon Vice Wave jerseys.

Kyle Busch A few 2021 scheme debuts for @JoeGibbsRacing coming this weekend in Miami. Fudge Brownie M&M's return to Kyle Busch, Toyota for Brandon Jones, @HBPRacing makes their 2021 debut with Harrison. Denny to have a scheme reveal later this week judging by JGR's website. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/AYmomLdxbx — TobyChristie.com (@TobyChristieCom) February 22, 2021 Kyle Busch, the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, showed off a new design in 2020. He unveiled the M&M's Fudge Brownie car, which primarily featured a purple background. This design appeared during the 2020 Dixie Vodka 400 and will return for the 2021 trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.