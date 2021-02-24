'The Crew' on Netflix Star Sarah Stiles Singing National Anthem Ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Race

✖

Sunday afternoon, the crossover between NASCAR and Netflix's The Crew will continue. A key member of the cast will help set the stage for the Dixie Vodka 400 one week after Kevin James served as grand marshal. Sarah Stiles, who stars as Beth, will perform the national anthem.

Prior to the green flag waving and the driver introductions, Stiles will take part in a time-honored tradition. She will perform the national anthem virtually while showing off the skills that made her a two-time Tony nominee. "Beyond honored to do this! Squealing with excitement! Thank you [NASCAR]" Stiles tweeted after the announcement.

Sarah Stiles, star of @netflix's The Crew & two-time Tony Award nominee, to perform National Anthem before the #DixieVodka400. 📰: https://t.co/KjiImVAECv pic.twitter.com/dCNrAoCmP0 — Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) February 23, 2021

A talented performer, Stiles has taken part in several Broadway productions. She starred as Sandy Lester in Tootsie, earning several nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. Stiles also performed in Hand to God, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Avenue Q, and The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee.

In 2016, Stiles wrote her solo show Squirrel Heart. She performed the show to sold-out crowds at Joe’s Pub at the Public in New York City. She also released her debut record You Can Ukelele With Me in August 2020 on Broadway Records.

Stiles played a major role during the first season of The Crew. Her character of Beth was the figure responsible for keeping the Bobby Spencer Racing office on track. She also served as the love interest for Kevin James' character, Kevin Gibson, to the point that the season ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger.

Early on in Season 1, Beth dates a businessman named Frank despite having a very strong connection to Gibson. The two break up after a large fight, but Frank makes an ill-timed return. He declares his love for Beth in front of Gibson and then proposes. She accepts and makes the stunning decision to join him in New York.

Gibson tries to make one last-ditch effort to keep Beth in North Carolina after realizing how much she means to him. He sets up an elaborate plan to meet with her at the local watering hole, where he will finally deliver the news. Instead, Gibson says nothing before the season comes to a close.

There were several questions from viewers about this cliffhanger after the first season landed on Netflix. Stiles spoke to TVLine and provided some important information. She explained that the Beth character would have normally picked up on the clues that hinted at James' true feelings. The situation was different during the season finale due to the surprising trip to New York.

"I don’t think in that moment that she has any idea that that is what’s going on with him," Stiles said. "She’s so wrapped up in Frank and the move, and it’s all so much information that she’s not seeing it. Normally, she would pick on it. But I do think over the years, Beth has had those [same] feelings for Kevin. I think she loves him so much that sometimes it gets a little confusing."