NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch the Dixie Vodka 400

✖

Sunday afternoon, the Cup Series drivers will head onto Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400, which viewers can watch online with a fuboTV trial. The NASCAR race will cover 400 miles and feature drivers running against the wall to gain extra speed. Here is when the action begins and how to watch.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will air on Fox while continuing the first half of the season schedule. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET, and the green flag will wave around 3:48 p.m. ET. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer will call the action from the booth. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the audio call for those unable to watch at home.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still posing health issues, NASCAR drivers did not participate in practice laps or qualifying sessions. Instead, racing's governing body determined the starting order for Sunday's race using a formula created in 2020. 25% of the formula is the driver's finishing position from the previous race. Another 25% is the car owner's finishing position from the previous race. 35% is the team owner's points ranking, and the final 15% is the fastest lap from the previous race.

Based on this formula, Denny Hamlin will line up on the front row as the Busch Pole winner while Joey Logano joins him. Hamlin actually won the pole for the 2020 Dixie Vodka 400, which took place in June due to the coronavirus-altered schedule. He went on to win after several lightning delays.

Prior to the race, a trio of special guests will set the stage for an action-packed day. Sarah Stiles, star of Netflix's The Crew, will sing the national anthem. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will then issue the most iconic words in racing while serving as the grand marshal. Finally, former University of Miami and New Orleans Saints star Jonathan Vilma will wave the green flag to kick off the race.

Given the unpredictable weather in Florida and the number of delays in 2020, there are questions about potential rainfall on Sunday. The forecast currently calls for temperatures in the 80s throughout the afternoon. There is a 25% chance of precipitation on what will be a partially-cloudy day, but the drivers should be able to complete the race without delay.