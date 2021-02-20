Joey Logano Speaks out After Wreck Involving Brad Keselowski During Daytona 500's Last Lap

✖

The Daytona 500 came to a fiery end after a massive wreck on Turn 3. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski — teammates at Team Penske — were both involved. Days later, Logano spoke out and said that he and Keselowski have not discussed the incident.

Logano was en route to another Daytona 500 win on the final lap. He had taken the white flag and only needed to complete one more trip around Daytona International Speedway. However, the collision occurred when Michael McDowell pushed Keselowski at the start of a run. The No. 2 Ford Mustang hit the back of his teammate's No. 22 Ford Mustang and sparked the massive wreck.

WHAT. A. FINISH. Teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wreck on the final lap, and @Mc_Driver is the #Daytona500!CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/N9E7uANXQl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 15, 2021

"So that’s kind of the situation here, where I will be forced and he will be forced to work with me. We’re still teammates," Logano told media members on Friday. "We will have to figure this out. We may not have to agree on everything, but we at least have to find a way to move forward. And that is going to be the approach for me to do because going back to the 400 men and women that work at Team Penske, we owe it to them to figure this out. And we will fix it.

"The analogy I used on Sirius a minute ago: It’s a marriage," Logano continued. "When you’re married to somebody, you have to figure it out. You’re married. You don’t just leave. You get married, it’s supposed to be forever. So when you have conflict or you have a difference of opinion or whatever, you have to talk about it. You’re forced to. You can’t just roll it up under the rug, right? It’s just not going to work. It’s not healthy. People do that, it’s just not healthy to do."

Logano and Keselowski have competed against each other several times during their Cup Series career. The two former champions have been teammates at Team Penske since 2013 when Logano joined the organization. During this span of time, they have raced each other in several high-profile races, including the 2020 Cup Series championship race at Phoenix. Chase Elliott won the race while Keselowski and Logano finished second and third, respectively.

“The goal is to move on and not say, ‘You raced me hard, so I’m going to race you hard,’ and now we’re beating the doors off each other every week, and it grows and grows and grows and grows,” Logano said. “That’s the goal, that you can’t seek revenge or seek, well, you made my life hard so I’m going to make your life hard. That’s childish. We’re adults. We’re not doing that."

While they had not spoken as of Friday morning, Logano expected to have a discussion with Keselowski prior to Sunday's race. They will return to Daytona International Speedway, the site of the crash. Though they will race in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course.