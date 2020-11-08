NASCAR: How to Watch Championship Race, What Time and What Channel

✖

Sunday afternoon, four NASCAR drivers will lead the field to green while looking to cap off their season with a championship win. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott are all in contention for the Bill France Cup and will suit up for a winner-takes-all race in Phoenix. Here's when the Season Finale 500 takes place.

The 2020 Cup Series' final race starts at 3 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the action from Phoenix Raceway. The broadcaster will also provide pre-race commentary starting at 2 p.m. ET. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the call for listeners. Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton will provide commentary during the race, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Keselowski is one of two drivers — along with Logano — that has won a championship at NASCAR's top level. He previously secured the win in 2012 and celebrated by drinking a massive beer. If he wins another championship on Sunday, Keselowski will pull out the same glass from the 2012 season and drink beer once again, albeit in a slightly more responsible fashion.

"My wife has told me that she will prepare the glass as long as I promise to drink responsibly," Keselowski said to reporters on Thursday. "There's a little backstory to it. Those people that know me know that I like to leave things as they were, meaning that we located the glass from 2012. It still had beer in it a little bit on the bottom. Needless to say that was not a pleasant sight, but it was authentic, so my wife is cleaning it as we speak, she's going to wrap it up, put it in a nice bubble wrapped box, and hopefully we'll be getting it out Sunday night."

While the four championship hopefuls compete for NASCAR's best prize, another racing legend will cap of his career. Jimmie Johnson, the winner of seven championships, will race for the final time as a member of Hendrick Motorsports. He will look to cap off his Cup Series career with one final win, which would give him 84 Cup wins and break a tie with Cale Yarborough on the all-time list. Once Johnson finishes off Sunday's race, he will head to Chip Ganassi Racing and start his IndyCar career.