NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Fans Are Beyond Frustrated After Playoff Elimination

The final cutoff race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to an end on Sunday, revealing the final four drivers still in contention for the championship trophy. Joey Logano and Chase Elliott each secured their spot in the Phoenix race by winning while Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski reached the final four by stacking up just enough points. Kevin Harvick, the regular-season champion and winner of nine races in 2020, finished just below the cutoff line and saw his season come to a surprising end. When the fans of the Stewart-Haas Racing team realized that the winningest driver of the season was out of contention for the trophy, they headed to social media to express frustration. Many said that NASCAR "messed up the playoff format" by implementing the current style that starts with 16 drivers and whittles the list down to only four over a matter of weeks. Others proclaimed that the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team had "broken the rules" and gotten away with it, resulting in Elliott's victory. The conversations continued well after the race came to an end.

Well @NASCAR got what they wanted. Chase in the final four. Let him run at Kansas w/no spotter coms and then let him go without a penalty. Just wishing the turn four aggressiveness happened throughout the race. I love he's a clean racer but it's Martinsville you HAVE to move them — Scott Cody (@MPsoldier4Life) November 1, 2020 That Jackman ENTERED THE BOX TOO EARLY.... #nascar gave the #9 the win — MileHiGhKushClub (@MileKush) November 1, 2020 Does NASCAR favor certain drivers? Many racing fans expressed this opinion on Sunday after Elliott won the Xfinity 500. They proclaimed that he should not have been in a position to win due to a jackman leaving the pit wall early. NASCAR officials did initially levy a penalty against the pit crew and the No. 9 team but rescinded it after further review. According to announcers, the jackman did properly re-establish himself at the wall, correctly following rules and avoiding the penalty. prevnext

Agreed. Particularly when the 20 refused to pass the 11. I respect SHR for racing the right way, but damn! — J D Boudreaux (@JD_Boudreaux) November 1, 2020 Which of the nonplayoff teams caused the patriots to lose? Oh yeah that’s right football is 1v1, it can’t be compared. — Travis Lesh (@travis_lesh21) November 2, 2020 Harvick had an opportunity to sneak into the playoffs in the latter stage of the race; he just simply had to sneak past Kyle Busch, giving him position and enough points to reach the final four. Another option existed in that Erik Jones could have passed his teammate, Hamlin, and knocked him down a spot. The youngster "refused to do so" and simply maintained position behind Hamlin, creating frustration among Harvick fans. prevnext

Whose Almirola? Dude doesn’t deserve that 10 car. — Austin Lockhart (@AspiringRacer4) November 1, 2020 Never crossed my mind the 4 wasn’t going to Phoenix with a shot for the championship. I think everyone better watch out in 2021. I believe the entire 4 team is going to step up their game next year. That’s kinda scary after the season they’ve put together in 2020. — Ivan Linde Jr (@Linde88Jr) November 2, 2020 Many fans on social media had strong words for the other Stewart-Haas drivers. They wanted Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Cole Custer to help Harvick out by letting him move past and gain crucial points. This did not occur, and the veteran driver ended the day on the outside looking in. prevnext

Harvick should be the damn champion right now — 🍇tristan🍇 (@tristan__yt) November 1, 2020 This was tough to watch. Kept thinking Kevin would pull it out in the end. Wasn’t meant to be. Kevin is still the best. Let’s finish with another win next week and show them who the real champion is! — Suzette Dwelle (@zzdwelle) November 1, 2020 There was no driver better than Harvick during the regular season and the early stages of the playoffs. The veteran Stewart-Haas Racing driver had the best car and he was consistent week in and week out — until the final cutoff round. The fans had no doubts that he would reach the final four, and they expressed considerable surprise when he finished below the cutoff line. They proclaimed that something just felt wrong. prevnext

Since Kevin and Rodney got together, everyone knows, they are the guys to beat. Except at Bristol and Martinsville. Bet that changes next year. Gonna work on that. Best duo in the garage. — Todd RAULERSON (@ToddRaulerson) November 2, 2020 Kevin needs to come out and dominate at Phoenix! Awful sad, when team mates are told not to pass cars. Shame on JGR, let your drivers race it out! Erik Jones, could of passed Denny, multiple times. SHR, should of told Clint and Aric to slow down and let Kevin pass. Total bs! — Jody (@littleone7156) November 1, 2020 Harvick was dominant throughout the entire 2020 Cup Series season, but he did struggle to find success during trips to Martinsville and Bristol. He was better on longer tracks but couldn't excel on the shorter versions. Now many fans believe that Harvick will find a way to attack this weakness before 2021 prevnext

Kevin did everything he could do..crap car, no help from anyone. Showed he is a true champion in his post race interview! Go win Phoenix and you'll get them next year. — Lana Doherty (@LanaDoherty) November 1, 2020 So why give him a crap car when it counted??? You’re to blame...he can’t do it all. Obviously, something was amiss...crew chief is responsible.🤬 — Racefandom (@racefandom) November 1, 2020 Harvick struggled mightily during Sunday's cutoff race. His car had several issues and did not meet his expectations, a major change from races earlier in the season. Despite these issues, Harvick fought his way back from two laps down and came within reach of reaching the final four. prevnext