NASCAR Will Reportedly Implement Rapid Coronavirus Tests at Tracks During 2021 Season

NASCAR is preparing for the start of its top three series, creating concerns once again about the safety of drivers and their teams. Racing's governing body is now taking steps to improve testing during race weekends. NASCAR will reportedly implement rapid COVID-19 tests at tracks during the 2021 season.

Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal reported the news on Monday, citing sources. He said that the rapid tests would be available for anyone at the track upon a doctor's recommendation. Stern did not clarify whether the rapid tests would only be available for drivers, pit crew members and officials or if the limited fans in attendance could also become eligible.

Two drivers missed races in 2020 due to testing positive for coronavirus. Jimmie Johnson missed the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 in July after testing positive. Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier replaced the seven-time champion during the race and got behind the wheel of the No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro. However, his day ended early due to an incident on pit road.

Johnson only missed one race after testing positive for coronavirus and experiencing no symptoms. He tested negative twice and received clearance from his doctor to return to NASCAR. Johnson took part in the Quaker State 400, finishing 18th overall.

One month later, Austin Dillon tested positive prior to the Daytona Road Course race. He missed the race and went into quarantine. The team released a statement and said that Dillon's wife, Whitney, and their newborn both remained healthy and symptom-free. The team announced that Kaz Grala would drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing during the Go Bowling 235. The replacement driver achieved a top-10 finish while Dillon watched from isolation.

While Johnson's absence took away an opportunity for him to secure a spot in the playoffs, Dillon did not deal with similar issues. The driver of the No. 3 RCR Camaro had already secured his spot in the postseason. Dillon won the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 while teammate Tyler Reddick secured second place. This win — his first of the season — ensured that Dillon would compete for a spot in the championship four.

The 2021 Cup Series season will begin on Feb. 14 with the season-opening Daytona 500. The top drivers will compete in the Crown Jewel race and try to secure a spot in the playoffs during the first week of competition. Prior to the race, performer Pitbull will serve as grand marshal and tell the drivers to start their engines.