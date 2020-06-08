NASCAR: Corey LaJoie Promotes Social Distancing, Wearing Masks With 'Face Car', and Fans Have Thoughts
Wednesday night, NASCAR's Cup Series season continues with the Blue Emo Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Driver Corey LaJoie will take part in the race while showcasing a jaw-dropping paint scheme. He will be driving a car featuring a massive picture of his face, although he will be wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaJoie previously put his face on his car during the 2019 Daytona 500. He partnered with sponsor Old Spice, who wanted to promote their new dry shampoo. Instead of using various red decals, the designers simply put LaJoie's face on the hood. His hair took up the rest of the stock car. This design drew plenty of attention, especially when the driver crashed early in the Daytona 500 and ripped off the left side of his face. He ultimately finished 18th.
When fans saw the updated 2020 design, they responded with a variety of comments. Some expressed considerable excitement about the return of the giant face. Others said they were little disturbed by the design. One group, however, used the design as a reason to discuss political views. They proclaimed that this paint scheme is "propaganda."
