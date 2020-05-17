NASCAR Fans Are Weirded out by Seeing All Drivers Wearing Face Masks

NASCAR returned to action on Sunday with The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. The Cup Series season had been postponed for 10 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the drivers were back in action. Although there were some aspects that caught viewers off-guard.

One of the aspects that sparked numerous reactions was that the drivers were all wearing protective face masks prior to donning their helmets. They were walking around in firesuits and had their faces covered. The purpose of this was to prevent any drivers potentially contracting the coronavirus and was part of NASCAR's ongoing efforts to make the raceway safe for the employees. However, this still caught many fans by surprise.

When the viewers saw the masks, they reacted in a number of ways. Many applauded racing's governing body for taking the pandemic seriously and requiring all of those in attendance to wear masks. Others felt that this was utterly ridiculous due to the event taking place at an open-air track without fans in attendance. The discussions continued all afternoon as the drivers covered 400.2 miles.