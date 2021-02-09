NASCAR: Bubba Wallace's Arrives at Daytona International Speedway Ahead of Daytona 500

✖

The time has come for NASCAR fans to see Bubba Wallace in action. The Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday and his No. 23 Toyota Camry is ready. The 23XI Racing ride has arrived in Florida for the start of Speedweeks.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's team posted a video on Twitter Tuesday that showed the team rolling Wallace's new car out of the trailer. The clip ended prior to the full car being put on full display, but the sight still sparked excitement among racing fans. Several said that they are ready to see Wallace make his debut for a new team. Though they will have to wait for another day.

"Its so beautiful [heart eyes emoji]" one fan commented on social media. Several others weighed in and expressed excitement about the upcoming race and Wallace's first outing with a new team. He nearly won the Daytona 500 during his first full-time Cup season with Richard Petty Motorsports, ending the race in second place. Now he will try to secure a career-first win in the sport's top series, as well as a spot in the postseason.

In addition to the video of his car, Wallace also posted videos on his Instagram Stories from the iconic track. He showed his girlfriend, Amanda Carter, in the RV and staring out at Daytona International Speedway. Another post revealed that the family dog had made the trip to Florida for the season-opening race.

The Busch Clash takes place on Tuesday night, but Wallace is not one of the 21 drivers taking part. He will not join Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and several others on the Daytona Road Course for the 35-lap exhibition race. Instead, Wallace will take part in the Daytona 500 qualifying session on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1) while fighting for a spot on the front row.

Wallace may not compete in the Busch Clash, but his car will. Fellow driver Ty Dillon will take control of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for Tuesday's exhibition race. The reason is that Dillon won a stage during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October, making him eligible to compete in the Busch Clash. Wallace, on the other hand, did not meet any of the criteria that would open the door for him to suit up on Tuesday night.

If Wallace does not achieve this goal, he will try to secure a prime starting spot during one of the two Duels at Daytona races on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET on FS1). These two events will determine where 38 of the 40 drivers will line up on the Daytona 500 grid. However, 36 of the spots are accounted for, so several teams will have to compete for the remaining four.

The Busch Clash, which kickstarts Speedweeks, will take place on the Road Course at Daytona International Speedway, starting just after 7 p.m. ET. The Busch Guy will command the drivers to start their engines at 7:02 p.m. ET after country duo Pryer and Lee perform the national anthem. The green flag will wave at 7:14 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast the race on TV, while SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN's call.