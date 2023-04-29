Motley Crue's NFL Draft Performance Raised a Whole Lotta Eyebrows
Friday night saw Motley Crue take the stage at Union Station to melt some faces at the NFL Draft. Whether that is a good experience or bad experience is up to the person listening, so mileage may vary. But for many, they didn't need much to firmly make their decision.
Motley Crue is currently going through some turmoil after the dismissal of original guitarist Mick Mars and his eventual lawsuit against the band that levied some major claims, including that they actually didn't play live.
Now it's Mötley Crüe, with the "pick is in" jingle interrupting the performance. 🏈📺🤘 #NFLDraft https://t.co/loX3cPNeO0 pic.twitter.com/2zUZtA8nVD— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023
The band has hit back in a statement of their own, with Nikki Sixx adding some personal comments on social media to give more clarity to the band point of view. The NFL Draft performance is the first high-profile gig for the group since Mars' exit, with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson alum John 5 stepping in.
Crue played a six-song set at the Draft, while football highlights and shots from Kansas City's Super Bowl victory filled the background. They opened with "Wild Side," hit on "Live Wire," "Home Sweet Home," and "Girls, Girls, Girls" before closing with "Kickstart My Heart."
It was classic Motley Crue for some tuning in or watching in person, while plenty of others were questioning the thought process behind approving this one. Scroll down to see some of the best responses to Crue's performance, including some incredible comparisons for Neil's voice.
Anyone else watch Motley Crue at the NFL Draft? My god I’m selling these tickets I bought for their upcoming tour.— Raven Vz (@blackedraven) April 29, 2023
Motley Crue randomly performing is an interesting choice… Imagine being drafted right now, but not having that moment because a group that’s old enough to be on medicare is playing a song from 40 years ago.— Trey DuBose (@Trey_DuBy) April 29, 2023
With the 254th pick in the NFL draft, Motley Crue finally realizes Vince Neil can’t sing live.— Brett Brown (@jbrettbrown) April 29, 2023
Why is shitty Motley Crue performing at the NFL draft? Vince Neil can't sing and he gets winded walking around stage. This is just sad, should've been Def Leppard. At least they still sound good.— Styrr (@CastizoThirster) April 29, 2023
I'm a Motley Crue fan from way back, but I've never seen a lead vocalist hold out his microphone begging for the audience to sing his songs more than Vince Neil.— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 29, 2023
Motley Crue performing at the #NFLDraft #MotleyCrue $ASS pic.twitter.com/G5aXJuzViX— P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) April 29, 2023
Motley Crue playing on stage in the 7th round of the draft shows that you’re washed— Andy 'Brink' Brinker (@jake_sewell17) April 29, 2023
If Goodell scheduled Motley Crue to perform at the NFL Draft, he’s already the greatest commissioner in NFL history— Wlat Harris (@pantherrants) April 29, 2023
Luckily the weather was great last night it was cool watching Motley Crue in the fountain! pic.twitter.com/SC1q2gYxMD— Industrial Print Ninja (@dogdots) April 29, 2023
The draft is officially open and we are here!! #nfldraft #kansascity #motleycrue pic.twitter.com/PmLLI1ewZF— Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) April 28, 2023