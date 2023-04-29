Motley Crue's NFL Draft Performance Raised a Whole Lotta Eyebrows

Friday night saw Motley Crue take the stage at Union Station to melt some faces at the NFL Draft. Whether that is a good experience or bad experience is up to the person listening, so mileage may vary. But for many, they didn't need much to firmly make their decision.

Motley Crue is currently going through some turmoil after the dismissal of original guitarist Mick Mars and his eventual lawsuit against the band that levied some major claims, including that they actually didn't play live.

The band has hit back in a statement of their own, with Nikki Sixx adding some personal comments on social media to give more clarity to the band point of view. The NFL Draft performance is the first high-profile gig for the group since Mars' exit, with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson alum John 5 stepping in.

Crue played a six-song set at the Draft, while football highlights and shots from Kansas City's Super Bowl victory filled the background. They opened with "Wild Side," hit on "Live Wire," "Home Sweet Home," and "Girls, Girls, Girls" before closing with "Kickstart My Heart."

It was classic Motley Crue for some tuning in or watching in person, while plenty of others were questioning the thought process behind approving this one. Scroll down to see some of the best responses to Crue's performance, including some incredible comparisons for Neil's voice.