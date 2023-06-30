Motley Crue Calls Mick Mars Lawsuit a 'Sad Day' for Band

Motley Crue and Mick Mars have engaged in a legal tug of war over the guitarist's departure from the band, In a response to the lawsuit filed by the former guitarist, according to Variety, Mars alleges that the band is trying to force him out of the group after 41 years together. The band disputes the claim they are trying to push Mars away, saying he resigned when he decided to retire from touring.

The band hit back at Mars' claims, with signed statements from several members of the touring crew, supporting claims that Mars was "under par" and "created problems for the entire group" during their last stadium tour in 2022. He also publicly announced his cessation of touring, leading to the band's point of view.

Sad day for us and we don’t deserve this considering how many years we’ve been propping him up-We still wish him the best and hope he find’s lawyers and managers who aren’t damaging him. We love you Mick -https://t.co/dhpu7ejxSi — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) April 7, 2023

"After the last tour, Mick publicly resigned from Mötley Crüe," Sasha Frid, the band's ligation attorney said. "Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything – and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back – the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band. Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit."

The band had tried to keep their comments through their attorney, but Variety notes that Nikki Sixx spoke out on Thursday, quote tweeting a link to the story about the lawsuit. His comments did not sugarcoat the situation.

"Sad day for us and we don't deserve this, considering how many years we've been propping him up. We still wish him the best and hope he find's lawyers and managers who aren't damaging him. We love you Mick," Sixx wrote on social media.

According to Variety, the band's statement raised questions about their stance that Mars "publicly resigned" from the band, while Mars' initial retirement statement was different. "Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road," the statement read. This is not how the band sees it.

"That's correct. Retiring from touring is resigning from the band," the band's lawyer told the outlet. "The band's primary function is to tour and perform concerts. And as you saw from the amendment, if a shareholder resigns, he cannot receive any compensation from touring – which is what Mick is trying to get. It's clear-cut that Mick is not entitled to any more money."

Frid also addressed the claims that the band is faking their live performances. "Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live, but during the last tour, Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band. There are multiple declarations from the band's crew attesting to his decline," they said. "The band did everything to protect him (and) tried to keep these matters private to honor Mick's legacy and take the high road. Unfortunately, Mick chose to file this lawsuit to badmouth the band."

The legal bickering is tinged with plenty of personal love for Mars, showing that the situation is like a family disagreement and not a blood feud that would sink the band. Still, it is an unfortunate ending.