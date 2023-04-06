Mötley Crüe Co-Founder Mick Mars Suing Band

Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars is suing his former bandmates. According to TMZ, Mars says he was "unilaterally" kicked out of the band by Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Tommy Lee even though a previous statement from Mötley Crüe implied that the 71-year-old amicably retired from touring. Now, he's looked to get paid the 25 percent cut of profits he believes he is owed, claiming that Mötley Crüe's legal team previously advised him that moving forward he would only be receiving five percent, after suffering "gaslighting" comments from the remaining members about his current level of guitar skill.

Sasha Frid, Mötley Crüe's attorney, has since responded to the situation, telling TMZ, "Mick's lawsuit is unfortunate and completely off-base. In 2008, Mick voted for and signed an agreement in which he and every other band member agreed that 'in no event shall any resigning shareholder be entitled to receive any monies attributable to live performances (i.e., tours).'" She claims that Mars willingly retired from touring and that the band "offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band. Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit." Frid added, "Unfortunately, Mick chose to file this lawsuit to badmouth the band. The band feels empathy for Mick, wishes him well and hopes that he can get better guidance from his advisors who are driven by greed."

Back in October, Mötley Crüe announced that Mars was retiring from touring due to ongoing health issues. "Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band," the band wrote in a collective statement. "Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."

It was later revealed that rock guitarist John 5 would replace Mars during live shows. "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," the band said in a joint statement. "We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. To say 'enough is enough' is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history."

The band went on to add, "We'll continue to honor his musical legacy. We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see you Crüeheads out on the road!"