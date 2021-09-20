‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

After a rough performance against the New Orleans Saints last week, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are back in action tonight when they face the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. This will be the home opener for the Packers after playing in Jacksonville, Florida last week. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:15 p.m ET on ESPN. An alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning will air at the same time on ESPN. Monday Night Football will also stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Packers were blown out last Sunday 38-3, and Rodgers played one of the worst games in his career. The reigning MVP completed just 15 of his 28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions. Things were so bad that backup quarterback Jordan Love came in the game late in the fourth quarter when the Packers had no chance of winning.

“I’m not going to make it bigger than it was,” Rodgers said to reporters last week, per ESPN. “I’ll let you guys on the outside world do all that. Look, we’ve won a lot of games around here. We’ve lost a few. But you move on. It doesn’t matter if you play incredible and put up 50 or you get blown out. You move on to the next opponent. There shouldn’t be some big drastic change and alteration the way that we do things, the way we practice, the way we prepare. If it’s good enough to get you to this point, then it’s good enough from this point forward. I haven’t changed any of the stuff that I’ve been doing.”

The Lions are also looking to win their first game of the season after falling to the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 at home. Quarterback Jared Goff had a strong showing in his Lions debut, throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. This will be a homecoming for Lions running back Jamaal Williams who spent the last four seasons with the Packers.

“He’s such a special, special guy,” Rodgers said of Williams, per the Packers official website. “One of those guys, there’s a gaping hole in certain areas when you lose a guy like that. You can’t just fill it up with one person – his magnanimous personality.”