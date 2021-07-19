Peyton and Eli Manning Land Major Broadcasting Deal With ESPN

✖

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are ready for some football. On Monday, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company announced a partnership with the Manning brothers and Peyton's Omaha Productions company that will result in a historic Monday Night Football MegaCast production. Peyton and Eli will headline the new viewing option that will start this season and last through 2023. The MegaCast will be distributed by ESPN2, with the potential for additional distribution on ESPN+ and other Disney properties.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, said in a press release. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

Peyton and Eli Manning will headline a Monday Night FootballMegaCast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for three seasons through their new agreement. ESPN will produce it in conjunction with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. It’s slated for 10 games each season, starting this year. pic.twitter.com/sYSdjzhn0I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2021

The MegaCast will broadcast 10 games per season and will originate from a remote location. There will be analysis along with knee-jerk reactions and historical perspective as Peyton and Eli will be joined each week by a to-be-determined host. Different athletes, as well as celebrities, are expected to join through the year.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton Manning said. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

The MegaCast on ESPN2 will compliment the tradition Monday Night Football broadcast that will air on ESPN and/or ABC each week. And for the second consecutive year, Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will handle the broadcasting duties for the show.

“Steve, Brian, Louis, Lisa and John are poised for a great season, building upon the strong foundation they formed in a very successful first year despite the challenges brought about due to the pandemic," Pitaro said. “This new MegaCast option is designed to be a great complement to our traditional telecast.”

Peyton and Eli Manning had very successful NFL careers, winning four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs combined. Peyton has an ESPN+ show called Peyton's Places, while Eli will debut Eli's Places on ESPN+ very soon.