MLB Team Shoots Shot With Jennifer Lopez

An MLB team is shooting its shot with Jennifer Lopez. After breaking up with New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez in April, the Boston Red Sox sent a message to Lopez through Tik Tok. This comes after Lopez was spotted with former fiance Ben Affleck who is a die-hard Red Sox fan.

The Red Sox posted a video to TikTok looking back on the time the 51-year old actress and singer attended the Red Sox game in 2019. She was there supporting Rodriguez who was working the booth for ESPN that night and seemed to get along with the team's mascot Wally. In the video, the Red Sox wrote: "To the girl on the Monster from Sunday Night Baseball in 2019, We will never forget you," the Red Sox posted ... "Come back soon. We miss you."

It makes sense for the Red Sox to court Lopez despite her being from the Bronx. Rodriguez had ties with the Yankees, and when he and Lopez were a couple, they tried to buy the New York Mets. Rodriguez and Lopez withdrew their bid to purchase the Mets in August.

"Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father's favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard-earned money. We still haven't given up!! [New York Forever]" Lopez wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Having Lopez being associated with the Yankees won't sit well with Rodriguez. When Page Six asked Rodriguez about his thoughts about Lopez and Affleck being seen together, he simply replied "Go Yankees."

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source tells E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him." While Lopez figures out her new baseball team, the Red Sox continue their strong play on the field. As of Wednesday morning, the team has a 25-18 record, which is the best record in the AL East. They are looking to bounce back after a 2020 season when they finished 24-36 and fifth in the division.