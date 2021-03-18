Mitch Trubisky Signs With Super Bowl Contender After 4 Seasons With Bears

✖

The Mitch Trubisky era for the Chicago Bears has come to an end. On Thursday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced they have agreed to sign the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal. He will be the backup quarterback to Josh Allen who led the Bills to the AFC Championship game earlier this year.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said signing Trubisky is a "reset" for him but doesn't see him being a long-term option. "I don't know what went on in Chicago, but he started 50 games," Beane said of Trubisky, per ESPN. "... I think the label has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn't deserve it. This is a reset for him. We don't expect him to be here long term."

Trubisky was drafted by the Bears No. 2 overall in 2017. His four seasons in Chicago were up-and-down, playing in 51 games and completing 64 percent of his passes. He also threw for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. His future with the Bears was cloudy as the team didn't pick up his fifth-year option before the 2020 season and the team traded for Nick Foles last April. Trubisky was interested in returning to the Bears in 2021 after leading the team to the playoffs this past season. The Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“I would say I just wanted to control my own destiny,” Trubisky said in December. “I’m controlling what I can control at this point and I’m just trying to take control of my career and put it in the direction I want it to go. Sometimes you’ve got to be a little more assertive and speak up for what you want to happen, for what you believe in. And just go out there and continue to put the team first, like I have. Just continue to work hard, try to perfect my craft, keep getting better each and every day."

This move comes after the Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, meaning he will battle with Foles for the starting QB spot in 2021. Before the Bears signed Dalton, they were looking to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson who recently expressed his frustration with the team. The Seahawks told the Bears they are not trading Wilson.