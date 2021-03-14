Major Update on Mitch Trubisky's Future With the Bears

✖

Prior to the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears turned down the fifth-year option on Mitch Trubisky's rookie contract. However, the team has not ruled out the quarterback's return. There is a scenario in which he suits up for a fifth season.

According to Pro Football Talk, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said that Trubisky's return to the Windy City is possible. Additionally, the team has not informed the QB that they won't attempt to bring him back. Trubisky will become a free agent on Wednesday when the new league year begins. His agent can officially begin negotiating with other teams on Monday at 12 p.m. ET with the start of the legal tampering period.

Pro Football Talk's report is very different than one posed by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. The insiders reported Sunday morning that the Bears will explore different options at quarterback and will move on from Trubisky once he becomes a free agent. The team listed other potential replacements in veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and a star for the Seattle Seahawks.

"[The Bears] are monitoring Russell Wilson developments but have combed the free-agent market for possibilities, too," the insiders wrote. "The plan is to move on from Mitchell Trubisky -- we're told the door is open slightly but a source said the ship has sailed for both parties. The source sounded happy for Trubisky to get out of Chicago after all the heat he took. Now, Trubisky could apply his own heat -- perhaps in Denver as competition for Drew Lock."

A former first-round pick in 2017, Trubisky landed with the Chicago Bears out of North Carolina. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, but he is now set to become a free agent after a season in which he lost his starting job to Nick Foles but regained his position and led the team to the playoffs. He joins a list of pending free agent quarterbacks that also includes Jameis Winston, Alex Smith, Andy Dalton, and Jacoby Brissett.

The 26-year-old Trubisky has started 50 games for the Bears and compiled a win-loss record of 29-21. He has thrown for 10,609 yards with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. Trubisky has also rushed for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bears while earning one trip to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Now he will wait to learn if he will remain in Chicago or head to another city.