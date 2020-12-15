Miley Cyrus' Ex Cody Simpson Qualifies for Olympic Trials

✖

Australian singer Cody Simpson is attempting to become an Olympian. The 23-year-old recently revealed to his fans that he qualified for his first Olympic trials. He will now return to swimming after giving up his beloved sport for a music career.

"I'd love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I've kept relatively low key until now," Simpson said on Instagram. "Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn't refuse." Simpson continued to explain that he has toured the world, released several albums and performed as a leading man on Broadway. He said that he will forever be grateful for the experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

"Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more," Simpson continued. "For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I'd try training again. After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach [Brett Hawke], I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what's possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I'm here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it."

Simpson is not the only Aussie attempting to qualify for the Olympic games as 2020 comes to a close. Tia-Clair Toomey, the only female athlete to win four gold medals in CrossFit Games history, also recently announced that she wants to become an Olympian for the second time in her career. She previously represented Australia at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio while competing in the Women's 58 kg weightlifting competition, ultimately finishing 14th. Now, she will attempt to join the Australian bobsled team.

Toomey announced the move during an appearance on the Big Idea Big Moves podcast. She moved to South Korea and will train with the Australian team after finishing her 14-day mandatory quarantine. Toomey will also continue to prepare for the 2021 CrossFit Games season and the CrossFit Open.

"It just goes to show how doing CrossFit … has definitely broadened my skill and my ability to just be able to do different sports, as well," Toomey explained. "I think that a lot of kids should understand that … CrossFit can really compliment their chosen sport." Toomey added that she doesn't know what to expect but thinks that the opportunity will be "very cool."