Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Fined During Honeymoon for Illegally Swimming in Italian Waters

Heidi Klum and new husband Tom Kaulitz were fined during their Italian honeymoon for illegally swimming in restricted waters. The newlyweds joined their wedding party in Capri, Italy for a venture in the famous Blue Grotto, where swimming is forbidden — but didn’t listen to the rules.

RTL News in Germany reports that the couple and their guests did, in fact, get in the water, and were fined about $6,700 by police for doing so, according to The Blast.

It’s not the first time the couple have taken a dip in the protected waters, as Klum shared a video of the two of them there in August. It’s unclear if they were fined during that trip.

Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, threw an epic party for their friends and family as they tied the knot on the luxury yacht, Christina O., in Capri. They’ve been traveling Italy on their honeymoon, with Klum posting a series of photos as she and the Tokio Hotel musician explored that waters of Capri on a jet ski.

They also enjoyed a post-weeding party with their friends at La Fontelina restaurant earlier in the week. Maintaining her bridal theme, Klum wore two all-white looks during Sunday’s celebration, including a white halter top dress to the restaurant and a plunging white swimsuit as she went for a dip.

Although the former Project Runway host legally married Kaulitz in a secret ceremony in February, the couple said “I do” again in a star-studded wedding in Italy on Saturday.

Klum was spotted on a yacht that once hosted the wedding receptions of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Aristotle wearing a strapless gown and white veil, while Kaulitz wrote an off-white suit and blue dress shirt.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve when Kaulitz popped the question in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” a friend of Klum told PEOPLE. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”